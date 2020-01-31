Dominic Raab dismisses Prince Andrew and Harry Dunn suspect 'swap'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dominic Raab has dismissed the idea of “haggling” for Prince Andrew to help the Jeffrey Epstein investigation in the US in return for Harry Dunn’s suspected killer’s return to the UK.

Mr Dunn’s parents want to see Andrew’s sought-after testimony in the Epstein case used as a bargaining chip to secure the extradition of Anne Sacoolas.

And a potential swap was mooted at press conference with Foreign Secretary Mr Raab and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in London on Thursday.

Mr Pompeo was asked by a reporter: “We want Anne Sacoolas, you want Prince Andrew – is there a deal to be done?”

Charlotte Charles, the mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn (AFP via Getty Images)



Laughter broke out in the room before Mr Pompeo replied: “I am confident each of these cases will be resolved on their relative merits.”

Mr Raab added: “There is no barter, it’s a rules-based approach. That’s what the treaty does…There is no haggle and no one’s raised Prince Andrew… Frankly, no one has ever raised that with me.”

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Ms Sacoolas, 42, with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal road accident in which Mr Dunn, 19, was killed.

However, the US has rejected calls from the Home Office to extradite her, maintaining she had diplomatic immunity at the time of the accident.

Multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (AP)

The Dunn family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, had said he spoke to Mr Raab about the FBI’s request to interview Prince Andrew. He said the foreign secretary assured him he was “reviewing all options”.

“If the special relationship means anything it means that the UK and the US should respect each other’s justice systems and abide by the rule of law,” Mr Seiger told The Times.

“Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK and face one of the fairest justice systems in the world.

“In the spirit of reciprocity that underpins extradition, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Epstein’s victims and believe that Prince Andrew should go to the US and do everything he can to ensure that justice is served there.”

Mr Seiger said he had contacted Lisa Bloom, a US lawyer representing five of Epstein’s victims, to support her calls for the duke to speak to American investigators.

It comes after US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the duke had “provided zero cooperation” with investigations into Epstein’s sex trafficking case, despite having previously professed his willingness to assist.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November following a disastrous Newsnight interview in the wake of the scandal.

At the time he said: “I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency.”