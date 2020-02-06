Dominic Raab begins drive for 'first wave' of post-Brexit trade deals in Australia

The latest headlines in your inbox

Dominic Raab has flown to the other side of the globe on his first post-Brexit trip to begin talks on a fresh drive for free trade deals with countries outside the EU.

The Foreign Secretary’s first stop was Austalia’s capital, Canberra, where he and his Australian counterpart reaffirmed their commitments to start negotiations on a bilateral agreement “as soon as possible”.

Mr Raab said he hoped the country would be part of Britain’s “first wave” of “high priority” deals being chased after its official divorce from the bloc on January 31.

“We’ve recommitted today to launching negotiations on an ambitious free trade agreement between our countries as soon possible,” Mr Raab said. “Australia would hopefully be part of that first wave of high-priority deals that we’re pursuing.”

Dominic Raab, left, and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne shake hands (AP)

Mr Raab said he also discussed with Foreign Minister Marise Payne the UK’s decision last week to let Huawei have a limited role supplying new high-speed network equipment to wireless carriers.

Britain’s decision on Huawei is the first by a major US ally in Europe, and follows intense lobbying from the Mr Trump administration as the US vies with China for technological dominance.

Australia angered China, it biggest trading partner, by banning the tech firm on security grounds from involvement in its national broadband network and the rollout of new 5G networks.

Mr Raab assured Ms Payne that Britain’s decision would not affect its intelligence-sharing relationship with Australia, the United States, Canada and New Zealand, which form the Five Eyes partnership.

“We were absolutely clear and looked at it very clearly and there is nothing in the decision that we took that would inhibit or disrupt in any way whatsoever the Five Eyes intelligence sharing and there’s nothing in the approach that we are taking that would have an impact on, for example, the sharing of sensitive data,” Mr Raab said.

Ms Payne said she was confident Australia could strike a free trade deal with Britain.

“We are … at opposite ends of the world, yet we are very ready and able to grab a new era of opportunity for enhanced strategic and economic cooperation,” Payne said.

“We also look forward to an early, comprehensive and ambitious free trade agreement because we both believe in rules-based markets for trade and investment,” she added.