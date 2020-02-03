Dominic Cummings 'wept with joy' at Brexit celebrations in No 10 while Boris Johnson 'drank £350 bottle of wine'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson celebrated the UK’s departure from the European Union by drinking a £350 bottle of wine, while Dominic Cummings wept with joy, it has been reported.

Mr Johnson is understood to have toasted the occasion on Friday evening with the 1994 Chateau Margaux, left to him in a supporter’s will.

The sole condition attached to the bottle was that it was not to be drunk until Britain left the European Union, the Daily Mail reported.

Earlier, Mr Johnson had begun celebrations by showing off his new blue passport to former Labour MP and Vote Leave campaigner Gisela Stuart.

Boris Johnson with his blue British passport, Gisela Stewart and Andrea Leadsom (right) (Twitter/@andrealeadsom)

He then co-hosted a soiree in the Downing Street state rooms with partner Carrie Symonds, where guests were served English sparkling wine instead of Champagne.

The couple’s dog Dilyn delighted guests by wearing a union jack coat.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson told attendees: “This is a fantastic moment in the life of our country. There are very few moments that can be called a historic turning point – and this is it.

“This is not the end, or the beginning of the end, it’s the beginning of the beginning. This is a turning point in the life of our nation.”

He then posed for photos while striking a gong.

While Mr Johnson spent the night bonging a gong for Brexit, Dominic Cummings cried, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said that the No.10 chief of staff took to the microphone at the Downing Street celebrations.

Overcome with emotion, Mr Cummings reportedly had to clutch a hand to his face while he composed himself.

He told the crowd: “Lots of people in this room know what happened, thank you.”