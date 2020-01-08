‘domestic-abuser-poured-bleach-in-baby’s-eyes-while-attacking-her-mother’

An accused domestic abuser splashed bleach in a seven-month-old girl’s eyes during an attack on the child’s mother, police say.

Jehral Joseph, 34, appeared in court on Monday on charges of aggravated assault and injury to a child in connection with the violent incident in January 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Authorities say Joseph told his girlfriend to ‘stop acting like a female’ before he doused her and her children with bleach.

The alleged attack began in the couple’s southwest Houston apartment. Police say Joseph battered his girlfriend and slammed her into a wall, then broke her phone and punched her in the stomach when she tried to call for help.

Joseph’s girlfriend reportedly tried to gather her three children to leave the apartment, which is when Joseph allegedly dumped bleach on her and her children, according to ABC News.

The bleach got into her eyes and she had trouble breathing because of the fumes, police said, adding that the bleach also got into the eyes of the victim’s seven month-old daughter.

Joseph’s girlfriend told police that Joseph shouted: ‘Fuck the children, fuck them kids, fuck you and your sister,’ as he carried out the alleged attack.

All three children were taken to the hospital with itching and burning skin. Authorities did not specify the ages of the victim’s other two children.

Joseph did not reportedly enter a plea in court on Monday.

He has two previous convictions in Harris County, Texas for assaulting a family member.