Release Date (Streaming):

April 3, 2020

| G

Starring:

Natalie Portman

Summary:

Narrated by Natalie Portman, Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef tells the spectacular story of Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who seems far more interested in exploring the coral reef, and its intriguing inhabitants, than learning to survive in it.

Director:

Keith Scholey

Genre(s):

Family

Rating:

G

Runtime:

77 min

