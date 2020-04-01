Dolly Parton Will Read To Kids Every Thursday Via Her Imagination Library Due To Coronavirus Pandemic — Good Night With Dolly



Dolly Parton is known for her charitable nature, just as she is for her beautiful singing voice. And now, the 74-year-old philanthropist has found another way to give back to children who are facing uncertainty due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Every Thursday, at 7 p.m. E.T. Dolly Parton will read a selected book from her Imagination Library live on YouTube and her official website. The Imagination Library is a philanthropic project of love inspired by her father’s own illiteracy that he suffered from. The free program mails pre-selected books to children between the ages of 2-5. The program has expanded across the globe and many parents have been thrilled to introduce high-quality reading to their children. Earlier this week, Dolly announced via her social media platforms that she will begin the program “Good Night With Dolly” on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Dolly Parton launched The Imagination Library in 1995 and the program has reached millions of children and encouraged parents to spend quality time with their children by reading together.

Now, those children who know “Miss Dolly” as the woman who sends them books will be able to hear her read the selections aloud to them.

Dolly Parton has used her social media platforms to share messages of faith and hope during the Coronavirus pandemic when many people are feeling lost, hopeless, and despondent.

You may see the video announcement Dolly made where she discusses “Good Night With Dolly” in the video player below.

As the Coronavirus pandemic has shut schools down nationwide, many parents have found themselves quarantined or self-isolating in their homes with their children all day. Some school districts are having spring break right now, while others are implementing online, distance learning. Many parents are finding themselves in new, unchartered territory and Dolly Parton hopes that her Good Night With Dolly story time will help parents and children have a brief respite from the pandemic.

In addition to providing tangible ways to help, Dolly Parton has encouraged people to continue to trust God during this trying time and she has suggested to people that when this is over there will be many lessons learned.



