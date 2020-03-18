dolly-dearest-comes-to-blu-ray-for-the-first-time-ever-from-vinegar-syndrome

90s horror VHS maniacs, rejoice! The bonkers straight-to-video, Dolly Dearest is coming to blu-ray for the very first time, thanks to Vinegar Symdrome. The sole horror feature directed by veteran exploitation crew-woman and actress, Maria Lease, and produced by Dan Cady (Grave of the Vampire), Dolly Dearest, takes a thematic nod from Child’s Play while upping the weirdness. Starring Denise Crosby (Pet Sematary), Sam Bottoms (Apocalypse Now), and featuring a memorable supporting performance from Rip Torn (Men in Black), Vinegar Syndrome brings this early 90s cult favorite to Blu-ray for the very first time, in a brand new 2K restoration.

In Dolly Dearest, American family Elliot and Marilyn Wade, along with their young children Jessica and Jimmy, have just relocated to Mexico, where Elliot has taken over a doll factory. As they settle into their fresh surroundings, Jessica forms a special bond with her new doll, spending hours with it in her large playhouse. But soon, her mother and older brother sense that something isn’t quite right with the sweetly faced toy. It’s not long before strange and frightening events start to occur, and members of the household begin turning up dead in a series of apparent ‘accidents’.

