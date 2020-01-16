dolittle-savaged-by-critics:-‘robert-downey-jr-seems-determined-to-sabotage-this-movie’

Universal has barely had a moment to shake the shame off its whiskers after Cats, but now it’s got another big-budget disaster on its hands: Dolittle.
With multiple re-shoots following a bad reception from test audiences two years ago, followed by two missed release dates, the road ahead of the $170million film adaptation of Hugh Lofting’s charming 1920’s novel about a doctor who can speak to animals seems to have been doomed from the start.
Set in Victorian England, and directed by Oscar-winning writer of Syriana and Traffic Stephen Gaghan, John Dolittle is played by Avengers star Robert Downey Jr, who surrounds himself with exotic animals as a way of mourning the death off his wife. Other stars include Jessie Buckley as Queen Victoria and a gagtastic Michael Sheen as a shrewd, rival doctor, but the biggest names remain (luckily for them) invisible: Emma Thompson (a parrot), Rami Malek (a gorilla), Ralph Fiennes (a tiger), Tom Holland (a dog), Marion Cotillard (a fox) and Octavia Spencer (a duck).
Dolittle has been adapted for the big screen before, with similar trouble. Richard Fleischer’s 1987 musical film starring Rex Harrison was plagued with numerous production issues, including technical difficulties related to the large number of animals required for the story, and went wildly over-budget. It managed to pull through at the box office however, and was even nominated for nine Oscars.
The new adaptation looks set to bomb both critically and at the box office, with reviews surfacing last night ahead of its US release on January 17 ripping into it from all angles.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Todd McCarthy wrote, “From the very first scene, it’s clear something is terribly off with this lavishly misbegotten attempt to re-popularize an animal-loaded literary franchise that was born exactly a century ago.”
The New York Times questioned Downey Jr’s “indistinct accent (Welsh? Scottish?)” while concluding “the story remains thin, the performances wobbly, the laughs infrequent”.
The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon wrote: “Downey’s characterization of Dolittle is utterly bizarre. His accent is sort of Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins meets Captain Jack Sparrow with a leprechaunic lilt. Aside from being geographically unplaceable and often unintelligible, it is entirely different every time he speaks.”
Beneath the headline, “Dolittle is anti-cinema”, Vulture’s critic Bilge Ebiri said he “wasn’t expecting Dolittle to be good, exactly, but I wasn’t expecting it to be quite this bad.” Ebiri continued: “it’s all so cluttered and shrill that I’m not even sure I got the basis of the plot right… Every frame, every cut feels off. [Its] incompetence boggles the mind and corrupts the soul.” Ebiri singles out Downey Jr as the main problem, writing that the actor “seems determined to sabotage this movie.”
Critic Benjamin Lee was slightly kinder to the film in his Guardian review, awarding the film two stars (which is two more than the Telegraph’s Tim Robey gave Cats), and writing that “it’s ultimately a miracle that despite the tortured production process, Dolittle can most generously be described as passable for young, undiscerning viewers. It won’t charm or amuse you particularly but it’s not a catastrophe, the highest praise I can muster.”
Dolitte is released in UK cinemas from February 7