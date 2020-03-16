Dogs’ ‘filthy’ reaction to schoolgirl scandal

Word from the Bulldogs camp is that Jayden Okunbor is set to be sacked and Corey Harawira-Naera suspended for several weeks following THAT schoolgirl scandal in Port Macquarie.

And I’m hearing from inside the Bulldogs camp that Kiwi ace Harawira-Naera can expect a frosty reception when he does eventually return to arms.

Players and officials are fuming with the pair, feeling they derailed an excellent build-up to the premiership that saw the Dogs lose their opening game to Parramatta.

“We are filthy with them,” an official told Wide World of Sports. “They have blackened the name of the club and undone all the good work from the boys over the summer.

“It won’t be forgotten in a hurry.”

Bulldogs players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor. (Getty)

TITANS LAUNCH BID FOR RETURNING FLYER

The Titans are making a desperate play to sign Samoan international Young Tonumaipea in a bid to add to their strike power out wide.

Gold Coast managed just one try in a disappointing 24-6 loss to the Raiders in round one – and that came when the game was all but over.

Tonumaipea is a noted attacking player who can fit in at centre or wing and has almost completed a Mormon mission in Germany.

The 27-year-old former Storm flyer is in the sights of several clubs, but appears most likely to end up at the Titans.

With star flankers Suli Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr both set to leave the Storm at the end of the year, Tonumaipea’s former club may also attempt to sign him up.

Young Tonumaipea (C) is headed back to the NRL after his Mormon mission. (Getty)

Adam Blair’s wife Jess has set the record straight about her comments regarding the Warriors’ controversial decision to remain in Australia in the wake of the global pandemic.

Jess’ comments on Twitter that she ‘would cry’ if her husband didn’t come home and that he was needed to look after their kids while she worked were taken as a criticism of the Warriors’ decision in headlines.

She earned a series of hate messages as a result – but she explained the real story to Wide World of Sports.

“It was taken out of context – I was not challenging the club’s decision to stay in Australia at all,” she said.

“I tweeted that HOURS before the announcement was made, when someone asked how would I FEEL – of course it will be hard and challenging.

“I feel SO lucky to be incredibly supported by the club, and the amazing community in NZ who I have been inundated with requests to help with everything.

“It will be hard for us of course and I hope that everyone in Australia gets behind the Warriors as well as their own team, as they are in a unique situation but still get to play the game they all love.”

HASTINGS’ BIG DECISION ON NRL RETURN

Former Roosters and Manly halfback Jackson Hastings has become one of the most sought-after players in the game.

The son of Roosters legend Kevin ‘Horrie’ Hastings had a breakout season in England with Salford last year and has now moved to one-time glamour club Wigan.

But several NRL clubs in need of a quality playmaker have been keeping track of Hastings and are expected to chase him for 2021.

Added to that, English rugby is also after the cheeky No.7, who qualifies through the grandparents rule.

“He will probably stay in league if he is selected to play for England (Hastings played three Tests for Great Britain last year),” a source close to the halfback told me.

“He is loving Wigan but is also a little homesick, so he has some hard decisions to make.”