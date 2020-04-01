Dogs duo deregistered after schoolgirl scandal

Canterbury Bulldogs duo Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their registrations cancelled by the NRL for their role in the schoolgirl scandal back in February.

In a statement, NRL CEO Todd Greenberg revealed that the league’s show-cause process found the behaviour of both players to have seriously breached the NRL’s Code of Conduct.

“The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,” he said.

“The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

“This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour.”

