dogs-destined-to-be-butchered-for-meat-arrive-at-new-forever-homes

Three dogs destined to be killed for their meat have arrived at their new forever homes after being rescued by an animal rights group.

The animals arrived at George HW Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, over the weekend after being saved from certain death in Thailand.

Two of the dogs have been named Linos and Whitney, and are set to be taken to foster homes while a permanent home can be found.

The third pup, who does not yet have a name, will also be rehomed in Houston after being rescued from a truck filled with dogs destined for the butcher’s block.

They were saved by the Soi Dog Foundation, which is working to eliminate the dog meat trade in countries including Vietnam and South Korea.

Volunteers from Houston’s Addicus Dog Legacy Rescue met the the dogs at the airport, with spokesman Kim Harmon explaining the horrific fate awaiting dogs killed for their meat.

She told KTRK how some dogs are tortured for two weeks before being killed over a belief that the suffering ‘improves the taste of the meat.’

Others are boiled alive.

Harmon added: ‘Some of them were pets that were stolen.

‘Others were strays taken from the streets

‘They’re crammed into crates and sent to the slaughter houses.

‘A lot of them die on their way to be killed, and that’s a mercy.

‘The way they’re killed is far worse.’

To find out more rescue efforts, visit Soi Dog’s website, and Addicus Legacy Dog Rescue’s Facebook page.