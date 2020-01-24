dog-with-a-wonky-nose-finds-a-forever-home-after-three-years-at-the-shelter

Jude the dog has spent years at a shelter waiting to meet the perfect family, all because of his wonky nose.

The six-year-old pup is perfectly healthy but looks a little different to your average dog, meaning he was overlooked and ignored for years.

Then, finally, Jennifer Moore, 34, and partner Joseph Carver, 36, met Jude and fell in love.

The couple were called up to help foster Jude in August 2019, before Hurricane Dorian hit.

But what was supposed to be a temporary arrangement became a permanent adoption when Jennifer and Joseph realised Jude was their perfect match.

Jennifer said: ‘We’ve no idea why Jude looks the way he does, but his nose doesn’t seem to affect him negatively at all – he’s perfectly healthy.

‘We received a tip-off last year as Hurricane Dorian approached, that a large rescue centre was needing fosterers for their dogs.

‘My fiancé was working on that ranch so he picked up Jude that day and pretty soon we figured it was meant to be.

‘The hurricane passed but we just couldn’t send him back – he’d felt freedom and sleeping in a bed.

‘So we decided to adopt.’

Jude’s unusual looks have made him become a bit of a local celebrity in the area.

‘Every time we are out and about people point out his crooked nose,’ says Jennifer.

‘It’s a running joke with all of our friends that he always looks so confused.

‘He was definitely overlooked because of his nose, which is weird because we think it’s the most adorable thing about his look.

‘I was told that Big Dog Ranch Rescue, where we got him, took him all over the country to try and get adopted.

‘But no one was interested and he stayed at Big Dog for over two years till we came along.’

Jude has settled into his new home brilliantly, quickly making friends with the couple’s other dogs, Lyric and Banjo.

Jennifer hopes that Jude’s story will encourage other people to give unusual and abandoned dogs the loving homes they deserve.

‘Our other two dogs are rescues – Lyric, three, a Catahoula Leopard Dog and Banjo, four, a Jack Russel who was dumped in a parking lot,’ she said.

‘Adopting a dog is so important because it means saving their life.

‘If we bought all designer dogs and helped the puppy mills to thrive, all of the abandoned, irresponsibly or accidentally bred, abused or just maybe even lost dogs would be left homeless.

‘It isn’t their fault, they deserve a good life too.

‘The more people adopt, the less people will be able to breed for profit due to lack of demand.

‘But everyone loves Jude – he’s so unique looking.’

