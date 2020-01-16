dog-walker-watches-cullers-‘hack-deer-apart’-on-national-trust-estate

A dog walker says she stumbled upon the ‘stuff of nightmares’ when deer stalkers began carving up an animal in front of her on a National Trust estate and left blood and internal organs across the area.

Pictures taken by Herts Wildlife Monitors & East Herts Sabs show the gruesome scene workmen allegedly left behind after killing deer in full view of the public at lunchtime on January 9 in Dockey Wood, Hertfordshire.

Experts say deer culling is necessary to ensure a healthy and sustainable population in balance with the environment.

However, the sabbing group claims no warning signs were put up for the public on the Ashridge Estate and says the incident raises questions about how culling should be managed in public areas.

The dog walker, 50, who lives near Ashridge, says she entered the wood – which is home to Fallow and Muntjac deer – just after 11am to find the two men with guns ‘covered in blood’.

After becoming concerned, she took some pictures of them, prompting one of them to come over and say he was going to film her.

She told Metro.co.uk: ‘This man had blood all over his hands, up his arms, on his clothing and all on his boots.

‘You have to think of the bigger picture here, a woman on her own walking a dog and he comes over saying he’s going to film me.’

After the man told her he had been contracted by the National Trust to cull deer, the woman realised a dead deer was behind him.

As she called the Ashridge Estate to complain about the situation, the men allegedly began cutting up the animal in front of her, hacking off its leg.

She said: ‘They’d taken the stomach of the animal out while I was standing there.

‘I looked over his shoulder and the other one started to drag it off – a little black deer. It’s absolutely horrendous, the stuff of nightmares.

‘Ok, they’re culling deer but why are they out in one of the most popular dog-walking parts of Ashridge at lunchtime? It’s just not on.

‘I could have had a child with me. It’s horrendous that they’re allowed to do that.’

The dog walker went home after two National Trust staff members came over to explain the two men were contracted and issue a ‘halfhearted apology’.

However, when Herts Wildlife Monitors & East Herts Sabs returned to the area shortly after, they claim to have found blood and guts smeared across parts of the wood – in spite of guidelines claiming all animals culled are ‘removed from the estate in their entirety and no part of the deer is left in the landscape’.

A spokesperson from Herts Wildlife Monitors & East Herts Sabs said: ‘Why was Dockey not signed like other areas in Ashridge? One of our monitors went down later that day and didn’t see any signage on the entrance.





How should deer culling be carried out? The Deer Initiative says deer culling should be carried out in the safest and most humane way possible. Stalkers must approach deer calmly and ensure no people or other animals are harmed. They are killed by highly skilled marksmen with a single shot. Cullers will reload immediately to be ready to fire again in the rare case where a shot is misplaced. Every shot must be followed up – if the deer runs, stalkers must note where it stops and not give up on it until it is found. Cullers are advised to avoid shooting late in the evening as there will be insufficient daylight. The rifle used for the initial shot must be legal for use on that particular species and a dog must be available for following wounded deer. The Ashridge Estate’s deer management guidelines state all stalkers must wear armbands with a National Trust identification card inside and signage should be put up on the estate when it is taking place. Culled deer must be removed from the estate in their entirety and no part of the deer left in the landscape.

‘Is it good protocol leaving the insides in the woodland? We can understand this would feed other wildlife, but what if a member of public was walking with their child?’

They added: ‘One of our team is due to speak with the general manager of Ashridge regarding this incident.’

The UK deer population is estimated at two million, but roughly 350,000 are culled every year to protect them from starvation due to overgrazing, to reduce potential for disease and to stop death and injuries in road traffic accidents.

John Fletcher, a leading specialist in the management of deer, says culling is crucial to prevent the animals from destroying nature.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘The justification for culling is that the deer are preventing trees from regenerating so the young trees get eaten off by the deer and that prevents a forest producing a natural age profile of trees.

‘So if the deer weren’t culled, you would see the forests declining and eventually disappearing I suppose.’

Mr Fletcher added that safety must come first while culling and deer cullers normally do their best to close parks or work early in the morning avoid public upset.

However, he argues ‘it’s good for people to understand what’s going on’.

He said: ‘In an area with a lot of walking around, it may be difficult to try and find a time where it’s possible to do it without people seeing it. My feeling is people ought to know about it and the more they see of it, the better.’

A spokesperson from the National Trust said: ‘We’re sorry to hear a visitor was distressed during her visit.

‘It’s safe to visit Ashridge and our deer stalkers are highly skilled, professional and qualified marksmen who ensure the highest level of public safety.

‘Notices are put up on the estate when deer management is taking place. This is a necessary and important part of our conservation work.

‘We work closely with external consultants and our own wildlife experts to monitor the deer population and its impact on the woodland.’