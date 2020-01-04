dog-tied-to-a-lamppost-and-left-for-dead-in-cyprus-now-has-dream-life-in-the-lake-district

A dog who was left for dead in Cyprus is now living a dream life swimming in lakes, running in hills, and playing in waterfalls in the Lake District.

Cher, a three-year-old Golden Retriever and Greek Kolkoni cross, was found with a shattered front right leg, tied to a lampost on the streets of Nicosia, Cyprus.

Had she been discovered by the area’s dog wardens, the pup would have been put down.

Luckily she was found by D.O.G Rescue Cyprus, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of abandoned, abused and neglected dogs.

Hayley Leece, a hotel reception manager from Ambleside, saw Cher on the charity’s adoption site and fell in love.

In 2016 Hayley paid £425 for Cher to be flown to the UK with all her vaccinations and a pet passport.

‘Cher is nearly four now,’ Hayley said. ‘She now celebrates her birthday on the same day as the singer Cher as we don’t know her real birthday.

‘When we first saw photos of Cher online, she looked so broken.

‘You could see the deep sadness in her eyes.

‘Her leg had been completely shattered and she’d been tied to her lamppost to die.

‘I dread to think how much she must have suffered.

‘She’s still scared of sticks, which indicates she was probably beaten.

‘To look at her now, it’s hard to recognise the same dog.

‘She’s healthy, happy and full of life and she’s certainly not letting her wonky leg stand in her way.’

Hayley now plans to complete all 214 of the Lakeland fells with Cher by her side, having already climbed 107 of them.

She has also been doing marathons and ultramarathons without Cher to raise money for the D.O.G Rescue team to build new shelters in Cyprus.

So far Hayley has raised nearly £2,000, while the charity has raised £70,000 in total. Another £100,000 is needed for the new dog shelter to become a reality.

You can donate to their cause through Totalgiving.

Hayley said: ‘Cher is amazing. She was really scared when we first got her but her confidence is now soaring.

‘Her favourite thing to do is to accompany me on long runs in the Lake District fells.

‘In fact, Cher gets so upset if I go out without her.

‘This is why Cher and I are using our mutual love of running to raise much needed funds for other dogs in Cher’s position. It’s the least we can do.’

Are you taking on a challenge to raise money for a cause close to your heart? Get in touch to share your story by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk.

MORE: Fuming pug Frank takes revenge on his owner by pooing on her favourite things

MORE: An adorable chihuahua pug is looking for a home – and the adoption ad will make you laugh