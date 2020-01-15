dog-the-bounty-hunter’s-rumoured-girlfriend-moon-‘upsets-his-family’-by-sharing-a-video-from-his-and-late-wife-beth’s-bed

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s rumoured girlfriend Moon Angell has reportedly angered his family by sharing a video of herself lying down in his late wife Beth’s bed.

Dog, real name Duane Chapman, has denied claims he and Moon are dating, even though his daughter Lyssa has basically said they are in a series of angry tweets.

She seems to disapprove of the new relationship between her dad and Moon, who was a friend and longtime assistant of Dog’s wife Beth.

Beth sadly passed away, aged 51, in June, after battling cancer.

Now, The Sun claims Moon is feuding with Dog’s family, with sources saying they were left ‘disgusted’ over a video she shared appearing to be on Beth’s side of the bed she used to share with Dog.

In the video, Moon is in Dog’s bedroom and filming his and Beth’s pet pooch licking her son Justin, while lying on his bed.

‘The family is disgusted. She’s flaunting being in her dead best friend’s bed,’ a source said. ‘She’s trying to get a reaction out of the family. Duane doesn’t care.’

Fans definitely had something to say about it, with many commenting that they found the post ‘disrespectful’.

One said: ‘Now @duanedogchapman tell me this ain’t disrespectful. Is that Mrs.Dogs bed?? Seriously wake up.’

Another fan posted: ‘Call yourself a friend sleeping in your dead friends bed!! I’ve lost all respect I had for @duanedogchapman this is horrible hope Beth can see this and haunts u.’ (sic)

A third fan threw their support behind Dog and Moon’s rumoured romance and added: ‘Would everyone be happier if @duanedogchapman spent his days lonely and alone, crying and mourning? When you lose your spouse it’s a loneliness like no other. You mourn the loss of your past the loss of the future you were cheated out of.

‘Life is short, so short that any happiness you can have grab it. @duanedogchapman has devoted his life to helping people get second and third chances at life, those of you denying him his need to stop.

‘Good luck and love to Dog and to Moon. May the rest of your days be full of happiness.’

Dog, however, has insisted he and Moon are just friends in an interview with Radar Online.

‘She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,’ he said. ‘So it’s been good having her by my side.’

Although, he did admit he is finding it lonely after losing wife Beth and needs to find a way to move on.

‘I’m the kind of guy that has to have a woman around me. There will never be another Mrs Dog, but I have to find a way to move on,’ he admitted.

‘I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Dog the Bounty Hunter’s rep.





