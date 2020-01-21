dog-the-bounty-hunter-reassures-fans-after-sick-death-hoax:-‘not-so-fast-haters’

Dog The Bounty Hunter has been forced to reassure fans of his health and wellbeing after he was targeted by sick pranksters with a death hoax.

A fake news report began circulating on social media, alleging that the Dog’s Most Wanted star had died by suicide after falling into depression due to an illness.

The false headline read: ‘Duane. ‘Dog Chapman’. Died of SUICIDE AFTER Depression Attack on his Sickness.. BBCNEWS [sic].’

However, the 66-year-old – real name Duane Chapman – has confirmed that he is alive and well while also sending a message to the pranksters.

Alongside a photo of the news report, Dog wrote: ‘Not so fast HATERS.’

Glad you’re still with us, Dog.

Fans rallied around to support the reality TV star and slammed the pranksters, with one fuming: ‘Why does this keep happening? Like they’ve tried to say you’re dead more than any other celebrity. So annoying.’

‘That is shocking cant believe they would do that hope you and your family are ok [sic],’ another concerned fan said.

One stated: ‘Its terrible that people do this! [sic],’ and initially believing the hoax, another admitted: ‘OMG my heart dropped.’

Dog is still grieving the death of his beloved wife Beth Chapman, who died last June aged 51 following a battle with breast cancer.

In the months since, Dog has revealed his struggles in coping with her tragic passing and admitted he once thought of suicide.

During an episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, the TV star explained: ‘I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate. She paved a way for me. I want to take a pain pill so bad.

‘I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, “Hi honey”, and would she go, “You dumbass, why would you do that?” Or would she go, “Wow, you’re here”. I’ll be like “Of course I’m here. You left me. I’m here,” so, am I obligated to do that?’

He has also battled poor health and was taken to hospital in September due to a suspected heart attack.

But Dog later explained that he was suffering from a ‘broken heart’.

