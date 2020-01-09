dog-the-bounty-hunter-defends-close-friendship-with-son’s-‘ex-girlfriend’:-‘i-need-her’

Dog The Bounty Hunter has defended his friendship with his son’s ex-girlfriend, amid tension with his daughter who is convinced they are dating despite his denials.

The Dog’s Most Wanted star is rumoured to have struck up a romance with Moon Angell, a former assistant of his late wife Beth Chapman who died in June following a battle with breast cancer.

His daughter Lyssa Chapman is furious with the alleged romance and lashed out on Twitter, accusing Moon of ‘moving in’ on her family.

But Dog, real name Duane Chapman, has stated that nobody can replace his beloved Beth while confirming he does have a close relationship with Moon but they are just friends.

Speaking to Radar Online: ‘Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her.

‘There will never be another Mrs Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.’

He continued: ‘Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years. She has been with my family through many ups and downs.

‘All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me!’

Lyssa revealed that Moon had previously dated one of her brothers – Dog has 10 sons – in her scathing Twitter rant.

She wrote: ‘If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho [sic].’

She added: ‘My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.’

Dog and Beth met in 1986 and dated on and off for a decade despite marrying other people within that period.

They eventually settled down together in 1995 and tied the knot on 20 May 2006 at a Hilton hotel in Waikoloa Village in Hawaii.

Earlier this week, Dog admitted he was ‘lonely’ and was open to dating again after Beth encouraged him to find love again before she died.





