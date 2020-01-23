dog-sitter-at-centre-of-missing-pets-row-banned-from-keeping-animals-for-five-years

A dog-sitter at the centre of a row over pets which allegedly went missing while in her care has been banned from keeping the animals for five years.

Louise Lawford, who ran Pawford Paws in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, admitted an animal welfare offence and three business licensing breaches connected to her now defunct dog-boarding firm.

Mrs Lawford, of Flackwood Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to four charges in total after a prosecution brought by Birmingham City Council.

Its investigation was triggered after an incident in June last year, when Mrs Lawford claimed to have “lost” five dogs left in her care, while walking in Hopwas Woods, near Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Missing pets Pablo, Maggie, Charlie, Ralph and Jack became known as the “Tamworth Five”, as their owners appealed for information.

However, the court heard a further five charges relating to that alleged incident had been withdrawn.

Explaining in court why, Jonathan Barker, prosecuting, said they had been “predicated on the defendant’s own explanation that the dogs were lost as she took them for a walk”.

“That’s an explanation that the prosecution simply do not accept,” he added.

Mr Barker said that none of the missing dogs had ever been returned to their owners and their fate remained a mystery.