dog-owners-vow-to-save-walkapaws-daycare-centre-after-officials-force-closure

Hundreds of dog lovers have been left barking mad that their favourite daycare centre is closing because of a string of demands from Stormont bureaucrats.

Customers were left shocked and angry after the owner of the popular Walkapaws facility near Ballyclare announced she would cease trading after nine years in business.

She said she had received a letter from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the body which licenses boarding kennels in Northern Ireland.

Walkapaws owner Lydia McKay took to social media to share her anguish at the decision to close the business, which employs 10 people.

“It is with huge sadness from me and my heartbroken staff that I will be closing Walkapaws on January 18. I know this news will be devastating and we are still in disbelief,” she wrote on Walkapaws’ Facebook page.

“After years of service to you and the absolute joy we have had in looking after your furbabies, we have had a visit by DAERA, and they have advised that, after many years of licensing Walkapaws, they have decided that they do not like some of the existing wooden structures and some of the sizing of the sleeping areas.

“They also feel that it causes mental stress in dogs to play with one another which affects their healthy condition, and they have stated that only dogs from the same owner are permitted to be mixed.”