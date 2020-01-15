dog-owners-on-edge-after-second-dog-dies-following-visit-to-charlestown-park

Some dog owners are exercising caution after a dog died following a visit to Edwards Playground in Charlestown on Sunday.

The pup named Gunner died shortly after a walk through Edwards Playground, formerly known as Eden Street Park, on Sunday. The Boston Parks and Recreation department is investigating the possibility of poison after neighboring dog owners took to social media, posting warnings to stay away from the playground.

Liz Sullivan, the director of External Affairs and Marketing at Boston Parks and Recreation Department, wrote in an email that the Environment Division of the Inspectional Services Department visited the park this morning and was unable to find any poison.

“The safety of all users is the top priority at the Boston Parks Department,” the department said in its statement. “We have not changed our typical maintenance schedule and no poisons nor pesticides have been used in the park that would be harmful to pets. We are reviewing this matter to ensure the safety of all at Boston’s parks.”

One media post from CharlestownDogs, a local Facebook group, expresses condolences to Gunner’s family and lists the possible side effects of poisoning for other owners to identify in the future.

“There are not a lot of clear facts yet so we don’t want to spread rumors but please keep your pups safe and avoid the area,” they wrote.

As Boston 25 News reported, neighbors have noted a similar death occurred in November, and Gunner’s owners said their vet believed the dog could have consumed rodent poison.

One member of the CharlestownDogs group responded to the post on Gunner’s death saying, “This happened in Charlestown before too. So sad, poor dog. I’d look to anyone who complains about dogs in the park or landscaping.”

The post references a screenshot of a Boston Police Department release from 2012 announcing the arrest of a landscaper who was poisoning dogs in Charlestown by laying antifreeze-soaked hot dogs out on the lawn.

As of now, there are no further updates from police about the park investigation.