dog-found-abandoned-in-church-with-handwritten-note-saying-‘i’m-so-sorry’

A ‘heartbroken’ dog owner abandoned his beloved pet after life ‘took a really bad turn’ and he could no longer afford to care for him.

The brindle and white Staffie cross was found tied next to the altar of the Sacred Heart Church in Blackpool on the morning of December 18.

Worshippers and staff at the church, which is open 24 hours a day, discovered the dog with a handwritten note saying: ‘Please believe me when I say I haven’t done this easily.

‘My dog means the world to me and I don’t know what else to do. I’ve no home or money now for him.

‘Life has taken a really bad turn for me and I couldn’t imagine him being outside with me cold and hungry.’

The note went on to describe him as ‘a placid, friendly, loving dog’ who turns seven in March.

It also warned that the animal had been suffering with ‘quite tender front paws’ which ‘are still sore’.

The owner signed off by saying: ‘My heart is broken and I will truly miss him more than words can say.

‘I hope he can be found a new home he deserves. I love you and I am so so so sorry xxxx’

RSPCA inspector Will Lamping was sent to collect the dog, which has been nicknamed Cracker.

He was taken to a local vet for a check-up and is now being looked after at a private boarding kennels.

Mr Lamping told The Mirror it was sad reading how much Cracker’s previous owner loved him.

He said: ‘Unfortunately sometimes life can throw some pretty tough things at people and circumstances can drastically change but it’s heartbreaking to think that someone out there is missing Cracker and wondering how he is doing.

‘I’d really like to reassure them that he’s doing well and is getting lots of TLC. If no-one comes forward to claim him, then he’ll go to one of our rehoming centres and we’ll find him a wonderful new home.’

The inspector added that anyone who does come forward ‘won’t be in trouble’.

He said the charity would seek to help ‘anyone who is struggling to look after a pet or facing difficulties in life’.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to take in more than 10,000 animals in need across England & Wales.