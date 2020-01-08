dog-crushed-to-death-by-petsmart-grooming-table-‘wasn’t-just-a-pet,’-says-grieving-owner

January 8, 2020 | 10: 11am

A two-year-old bulldog was crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart, its grieving owner says.

Vikki Seifert said she brought Minni to the pet store in North Las Vegas for a bath and nail trim, news station KVVU reported.

She left the pet at the appointment and was browsing the store when she noticed employees running to the grooming area, the report said.

“When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table,” Seifert told the outlet. “They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.”

But the stunned owner said none of the employees could give her a direct answer about how precisely the table wound up on top of the animal.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table,” she said. “It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her.”

Still, there’s a lot of questions about how Minni was killed less than 15 minutes after her appointment time.

“What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was?” Seifer said. “Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?”

She said an autopsy has been ordered for the pooch and wants the pet store to release the surveillance footage from the incident.

The pet owner said she’s considering taking legal action against PetSmart for the dog’s death.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she told KVVU “She wasn’t just a pet.”

PetSmart said the store has launched a “comprehensive investigation” into the pooch’s death.

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni,” a Petsmart spokesperson told KVVU in a statement. “There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.”

The company continued, saying, “We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.”