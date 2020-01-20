dog-and-their-owners-walk-in-support-of-ailing-marley







Ashleigh Murray with Marley and the hundreds who took park in Marley’s Big Walk on Saturday Marley’s Big Walk on Saturday Marley’s Big Walk

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have taken part in ‘Marley’s Big Walk’ – a pooch parade held at Crawfordsburn Country Park on Saturday to support a seven-year-old Cocker Spaniel who’s been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Marley’s owner, Ashleigh Murray (28), told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday she had been overwhelmed by the support she and Marley had received from dog lovers across Northern Ireland.

“I couldn’t sleep after the Big Walk – I was so buzzing,” the Belfast woman said.

“I was only expecting maybe 30 people, if that – but there were around 350 people and more than 450 dogs there on Saturday.”

She chose Crawfordsburn Country Park for the event because it is one of Marley’s favourite places.

“He really loves it there. He loves swimming and then running through the rocks and the forest,” she said.

“Everybody met at 12.30. Pets At Home were there, giving out balls for the dogs to play with. I think they must have given out about 200 balls! They also gave out boxes and boxes of dog treats.

“The Dogs Trust also came, and we’ve raised more than £500 to help them.

“People have been unbelievably generous!

“I really want to thank everybody who was there – they were all such fantastic people!

“I’ve never had even 20 people come to a birthday party, so I could not believe that hundreds would come to Marley’s Big Walk.”

Last November, Marley – Ashleigh’s first and only dog – had his spleen removed, along with a large tumour.

Vets told her that Marley had haemangiosarcoma – a kind of cancer which does not respond to radiotherapy or chemotherapy – and had only months to live.

“I’ve noticed him getting a bit frailer,” she said.

“He had a bit of a turn just before Christmas, and when we took him to the vet it was found he had another tumour.

“Everybody on the Big Walk commented about how healthy he looked – but that’s his personality. No matter how much pain he’s in, he seems happy and boisterous, but when you get him home, you can see he’s really tired.

“Marley’s cancer is inoperable, the vets say. There’s nothing that can be done for him.

“We just have to make him as comfortable and pain free while he’s still with us.”

Her voice breaking with emotion, Ashleigh thanked the people and the businesses who made Marley’s Big Walk such a special day.

“You will never, never know how much you have done for me and my pup. I cannot express how much love we felt,” she said.

“Our hearts are so full.

“It’s been such a sad time this last couple of months, and it was so beautiful to see everyone coming together for Marley. Thank you.”

