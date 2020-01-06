'Doesn't Matter What Your Ideology Is...': Anand Mahindra On JNU Violence

Anand Mahindra wrote a strongly-worded on JNU violence.

New Delhi:

The masked goons who barged into the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening and went on a rampage, injuring several students and teachers, must be “traced and hunted down swiftly”, businessman Anand Mahindra said in a strong, emotional response on Twitter hours after the mob attack.

The 64-year-old leader urged all people across the country to speak up against the violence, irrespective of political ideology or faith. “It doesn’t matter what your politics are. It doesn’t matter what your ideology is. It doesn’t matter what your faith is. If you’re an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter… (sic),” he wrote on Twitter last night.

Sunday’s mob attack was condemned nationwide by political leaders across party lines and Bollywood actors. At least 35 students, including JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. The university remains tense after last night’s violence.

Among other industrialists who tweeted on the JNU violence was Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. “This is unpardonable. Violence cannot be condoned,” Ms Shaw wrote with a clip that shows Aishe Ghosh saying that she was “brutally attacked” by some masked goons.

Several universities saw late-night protests against the mob attack. In Mumbai, hundreds of students have called for an “Occupy Gateway” movement.

In a statement, the government said on Sunday that Home Ministry Amit Shah has sought a report from the Delhi Police. “It has come to the Ministry’s notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated,” the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

Today, the Delhi Police filed a first information report in the case and said some masked goons have been identified.