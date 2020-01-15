does-sienna-get-her-babies-back-from-warren-in-hollyoaks?

It was revealed in last night’s episode of Hollyoaks that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is intent on snatching her twins back from Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren has certainly made his presence known since returning to Hollyoaks, having kidnapped Sienna’s partner Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) as part of an elaborate plan to get Sienna to donate her bone marrow to their son.

However, when she went to the hospital to oblige, she inadvertently found out the twins were upstairs – not in a village faraway, as she had been led to believe.

Will she get them back?

Does Sienna get her babies back from Warren?

It will unfold in the coming weeks whether or not Sienna will get her twins back from Warren.

When she realises the twins are within sight, she decides to go along with Warren’s plan and pretends she can be a donor for their son in order to make him stick around.

She has never given up on getting her children back, briefly reuniting with them back in June before their father took them out of the country again.

Sienna and Warren have a long history of pulling tricks and seeking revenge on one another, so it could end any way.

Actor Jamie Lomas told Metro.co.uk he has enjoyed coming back to the soap to ’cause trouble’ as bad boy Warren.

Speaking about what lies ahead for Sienna and Warren he said: ‘I don’t know whether they’ll keep them together — obviously they’ve got two kids together, so they’re always going to be in each other’s lives. I’m not too sure yet whether they become friends or become lovers, that’s down to the writers and down to Bryan [Kirkwood].

‘I haven’t got a clue what they’re going to do yet, but I’m sure they’ll see how it unfolds!’

Hollyoaks continues tonight, 14 January, at 7pm on E4.

