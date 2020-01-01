does-shona-die-in-coronation-street?

Christmas turned deadly on Coronation Street after gunman Derek Milligan (Craige Els) laid siege at the Rovers in an effort to hunt down Gary Windass (Mikey North).

One of those who ended up injured in Derek’s drunken rampage was Shona (Julia Goulding).

While at first it seemed like her injuries weren’t serious, she eventually ended up in a coma and her prognosis isn’t promising…

Does Shona die in Corrie?

The last we saw of Shona, she was still unresponsive in her hospital bed.

After she was caught in the crossfire of the Christmas shooting, Shona looked as if she would make a full recovery.

However the newlywed later took a turn for the worse and collapsed in her husband’s arms.

Doctors eventually discovered that Shona had suffered blood loss and went into cardiac arrest during surgery.

Her oxygen supply was cut off and doctors warned David that his wife might never wake up again.

In coming scenes, David will let Shona’s friends and family come to visit her for what might be their final goodbyes and her breathing equipment will be removed.

With actor Julia having gone on maternity leave in November, this storyline is leading to Shona’s departure but it’s not known whether or not her exit will be permanent.

With Shona’s life in danger, could David be about to lose another wife?

We’ll have to tune in to find out…

Coronation Street is next on tonight at 8pm on ITV.

