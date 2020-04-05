does-poor-reception-to-the-first-season-of-“daybreak”-has-put-its-further-season-into-risk???-here’s-the-update!!!

Daybreak is a post-apocalyptic web series made by Netflix. You can describe it as a comedy version of Mad Max but filled with teenage problems and comedy, even add some zombies to the mix.

Whilst it developed a decent fan base, the critical reception of the first season wasn’t the best.

The main question on the minds of fans’ after the first season was whether the comedy show has some future or not, and we have some bad news for them.

Will Daybreak Return To Netflix?

Unfortunately, the answer to that is no. Daybreak will not be returning for another season as it has been canceled by Netflix.

Source – Netflix

The creator Aron Eli recently announced on Twitter that Daybreak is not coming back. He expressed his sadness on the cancellation and said that he was truly heartbroken when he received this news.

He also thanked the viewers of the show and said that he was truly grateful to the viewers of the show who supported Daybreak along the way and also thanked the cast and crew members.

Is There Any Chance Of Daybreak Returning?

While we usually like to remain optimistic about shows being picked up by other networks, we just can’t see Daybreak coming to another network.

Source – Netflix

With a pretty high production value, it seems unlikely that any big studio is going to want to pick up a series with such a high cost as well as such poor reception.

There is still some hope though, for fans of Daybreak, the fact that Aron Eli was so sad to have to end the show after the first season might mean that we may see Daybreak come back for a second season in the future, even if it’s not on Netflix.

You can still see the first season of Daybreak on Netflix.