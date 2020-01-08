does-jade-take-hope-from-fiz-on-coronation-street?

Monday night’s Coronation Street was both exciting and maddening, as viewers saw nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) enact her devious plan to break up Fiz Stape’s (Jennie McAlpine) family.

In the hope of relinquishing all custodial rights from Fiz, Jade called the social services, claiming that Hope was not safe with Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall).

After it was revealed that Jade is Hope’s half sister, her sinister motives have become clear, with her painting bruises on Hope’s arms and slowly brainwashing her.

Jade’s plans look likely to come to a head tonight when Fiz finds out she is Hope’s blood relative.

But how far will Jade go with her plan, and will she kidnap Hope?

*Spoilers ahead*

In the coming weeks, we’ll see Fiz get involved with the aftermath of the recent gun shooting, temporarily taking focus away from Jade who seems to be quietly plotting to kidnap Hope.

Hope will be allowed home but with the caveat that Fiz must stay elsewhere while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Jade and Fiz will have an explosive confrontation in the street where Jade will tell her she never intended for her to lose her kids, but that she’s only got herself to blame.

Following this, a teary Jade is shown booking two one way ferry tickets to France.

Will she manage to get Hope to go with her or will Fiz manage to foil her plan?

There’s no saying what we can expect from the daughter of evil killer, John Snape.

Corrie boss, Iain MacLeod, has hinted there’s a campy’ story ahead for Jade: ‘Soaps are all about balance of tone, so we’ve got a very serious David story but playing against that we have a slightly more heightened, dare I say ‘campy story’ with the brilliant bonkers Jade and her secret assault on the Dobbs household,’ he said.

‘It’s just fabulous and exciting, a really high-octane ending and I think it will probably subvert people’s expectations about what they think about Jade, which is really exciting and interesting.’

Set your reminders, because the drama will unfold on Friday 17 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 7: 30pm on ITV.

