does-fiz-stape-go-to-prison-in-coronation-street?

Fiz only wanted to make a bit of money when she brought an old gun into the antique shop, but little did she know that she’d and set a tragic chain of events in motion.

The gun ultimately ended up being used in the Christmas shooting which saw Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) lose his life and landed Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) in hospital.

In scenes tonight, David will blame Fiz for that fact that Shona wound up in a coma after the shooting.

On top of that, Fiz will plead guilty to possessing a firearm without a license, so things really aren’t looking good for her…

Will Fiz go to prison?

We don’t yet know whether Fiz will see the inside of a jail cell for her part in bringing the gun to the street, but Fiz wasn’t aware that the gun was loaded and dangerous when she brought it to the shop.

However, she was later shocked to find out that Derek Milligan had taken it and gone on a deadly rampage.

As if that wasn’t already enough for Fiz to be getting on with, she’s also been the victim of Jade Rowan’s (Lottie Henshall) devious plan to break up her family.

Jade, who is Hope’s half-sister, told doctors that Hope was being abused and got the girls taken away from Fiz and Tyrone.

With Fiz about to plead guilty to possessing a firearm without a license, it may well become even easier for Jade to step up her plans to ruin Fiz…

Coronation Street is on tonight at 7: 30pm and again at 8: 30pm.

