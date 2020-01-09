does-boy-george-really-want-to-hurt-me?-to-be-honest,-i-don’t-care

Nearly every day I would listen to Boy George as I strutted down the exceptionally long road to school.

He was one of the first people I saw embodying the look that I’d always wanted to explore, but had never felt like I could. His music and vision was an escape into a world that seemed like it could offer me freedom.

Yet when The Voice judge took to Twitter this week, calling people who make their pronouns known ‘attention seeking’, I wasn’t surprised.

I’d grown used to perpetually waiting for my faves to end up disappointing me, and over the years, Boy George had moved from a fave to someone I’d rapidly skip when his voice would sound in my ears.

He just felt out of touch – kind of like that old uncle you have, who you know is just going to say something stupid soon. I was right.

He followed up his now-deleted tweet with another reading, ‘Leave your pronoun’s at the door [sic].’

So many people, myself included, used to look up to the Karma Chameleon star, but this lack of awareness is like salt in the wound.

It is a reminder that anti-trans rhetoric in the UK is so vociferous and normalised, that even our faves seem to find logic in its inaccuracy and fiction.

It takes away that slight childish glimmer of idolatry we have for the people we used to adore, when the world seemed so big and scary, and roots us back into reality.

It’s a reminder that even the people you once idolised can be the same people wanting you to sit in silence.

Many gay men, especially those that work within LGBTQ spaces, have had their whole careers propped up by our cold hard cash, often reaching a point of privilege where they essentially wash their hands of any other fights within their own community.

Take The Vivienne, the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Last month, when appearing on Big Fat Quiz of the Year, she described the word ‘fishy’ as a common drag term and equated it to ‘passing as a woman.’

It’s rooted in misogyny – connecting ‘fishy’ to physically appearing that you have a vagina. (I’m sure you can make the connection there…). You don’t have to have a vagina, to be a woman.

She was rightly called out by Chiyo Gomes, drag performer and all round mega babe. Although The Vivienne has now apologised calling it a ‘mistake’, I’m not sure I believe it’s genuine, especially since she has gone on to tell her critics to ‘Go fight a REAL problem.’

On this occasion, too, she has reared her crown-wearing head. One comment in response to Boy George’s pronoun tweet read, ‘Every venomous deranged tweet I come across has a pronouned bio attached to it’ – to which The Vivienne replied, ‘This!!!’.

Non-binary and trans people of course tried to reason with Boy George, questioning his comments and explaining that using someone’s preferred pronouns is simply respectful.

I expect this won’t be the last time we see LGBTQ icons from past and present raising their voices and be publicly damning of trans of non-binary people

It was then that the giant hat wearing 80s star came back with, ‘Thanks for that but I have eyes and can mostly describe what I see’, implying that gender is of course, like a game of Catchphrase. If you think what you’re looking at is male, or female, then of course you can’t ever be wrong. Scream.

While I know his comments are nonsense, I hate seeing celebrities’ wade in and their comments being used as a barometer as to whether social movements are valid or genuine.

Why should a man with an increasingly dodgy past – including his stint in prison for falsely imprisoning a male escort – and as someone who spends an obscene amount on Twitter become a catalyst for trans rights to hauled over the coals again?

I expect this won’t be the last time we see LGBTQ icons from past and present raising their voices and be publicly damning of trans of non-binary people. Either way, I won’t be surprised.

But, in this case, I am disappointed. It’s an attack and reminder for young trans people – who struggle to find themselves in environments where people respect their pronouns – that other members of their own community also don’t respect them enough to gender them correctly.

Alas, I will remove Boy George from my strut playlists and find some other 80s star to fill their gap, before they probably say something awful and cause me to have to re-arrange my artfully created playlist AGAIN.

All I can think is: Boy George, why do you really want to hurt me?

