does-bombshell-live-up-to-the-oscar-hype?

It’s difficult to portray real events in film, particularly when those events are in very recent memory. Bombshell dramatises the 2016 sexual harassment allegations made against Fox News chief Roger Ailes (played here by John Lithgow) that brought down the CEO of the network.

Set in the shadow of the Donald Trump Presidential campaign, we follow Fox News host Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) as she files suit against Ailes, needing more voices to come forward and give credibility to her claims. Meanwhile, the network’s star host Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) grapples with unwanted media attention and her indecision as to whether she should come forward with her own story of abuse.

The film’s script is authored by the co-writer of The Big Short, Charles Randolph, and takes a similar approach to that film. Characters break the fourth wall and explain complex situations quickly with visual aids. It’s entertaining but does mean we skim the surface of certain subjects, particularly the power Fox News wields. People talk in sound-bites, and no-one stops long enough to examine thoughts or feelings in any meaningful way.

The film can also become overwhelmed by its subject, unsure whether it is a story about sexual harassment or an examination of right-wing media. It works best when it is the former, looking at the compromises many women have to make to get ahead in their industry. It’s horrifying to watch the inner monologue of journalist Rudi Bakhtiar (Nazanin Boniadi) as she decides if letting her boss ‘see the inside of her hotel room’ is a fair price to pay for her dream job. We witness the frightening reality of abuse, where women are faced with scenarios that will hurt them one way or another.

This awful dichotomy is given a heartbeat by the film’s talented trio of stars. Nicole Kidman represents one side of this predicament as Carlson, a fired employee who puts everything on the line with her allegations. Kidman was born to display this level of sharp-eyed poise, driven to do what’s right but also desperately trying to suppress her panic. Lithgow is superb as Ailes, showing the man’s tactical genius without letting you forget he is a monster.

On the other end of the scale is Robbie’s Kayla Pospisil, a fictional character just about to make it big. She’s an Evangelical Christian who believes in what the network stands for. ‘I don’t want to be on TV, I want to be on Fox News!’ she declares at one point. It’s heartbreaking watching her dream turn into a nightmare, as she becomes Ailes’ latest victim in one horrible scene. Robbie handles the difficult role brilliantly, bringing a new wrinkle to the story as, in one scene, she levels blame at Kelly for not speaking up sooner.

However, this isn’t an attack on Kelly, as Theron plays her as a middle ground between Kidman’s outgoing talent and Robbie’s up-and-comer. With razor-sharp cheekbones and a punchy Illinois accent, she is portrayed as a woman being slowly burned by the spotlight – first by the ‘bleeding’ comments made by Donald Trump following the Presidential debates, and then by the knowledge that her voice could make or break the Ailes allegations. As the film shows, it’s not so simple doing the right thing when you’re at the top, particularly if you’re trying to take down the man who put you there.

Three terrific performances make Bombshell a vital drama for today’s audience, with Theron and Robbie more than earning their Oscar nominations. It isn’t the deep dive that political enthusiasts would crave, but it is a bold look at a problem that still haunts society.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Don’t Fk With Cats detective Deanna Thompson ‘cringes’ over newfound fame from sick Netflix series: ‘Someone died’

MORE: Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya considered giving up acting after ‘racist’ rejections





