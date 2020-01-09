doctor-who’s-spyfall-was-originally-set-to-include-a-shocking-death-scene

It’s fair to say that Doctor Who: Spyfall – Part Two was a pretty packed episode, featuring not one, not two but three distinct villains in the Master, Daniel Barton and the Kasaavin, multiple time periods, two TARDISes and a collection of important historical figures including Ada Lovelace and Charles Babbage.

However, according to one of the episode’s stars, the story once crammed even more in, with actor Aurora Marion (who played historical spy Noor Inayat Khan) revealing that Spyfall had once also included a pretty shocking death scene for her character.

“I was Noor Inayat Khan for the BBC production of Doctor Who!” Marion wrote on Instagram.

“She is the first female British spy to be sent to Paris during the second world war. My first time as a period character, my first time on a show of this scale, my first death by guns on set (Noor got shot by the Nazis, not in the final cut though)…”

View this post on Instagram And now the episode is out I can finally tell you…. In March last year I left a low to no budget set in Mani (Greece) to get to London for a last minute casting call. Landing in Brussels a week later to play at the European Parliament, I get the one and final « yes » from my agent and the production. I was Noor Inayat Khan for the BBC production of doctor who! She is the first female British spy to be sent to Paris during the second world war. My first time as a period character, my first time on a show of this scale, my first death by guns on set (Noor got shot by the nazis, not in the final cut though)… I feel ever so grateful to have spent a few days in Cardiff to shoot these impressive scenes and to have met all these incredible beings there. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the chance to meet the non-human and the special effects were…waow…of another planet!!! My few days in Cardiff back and forth were a blast! Thank you thank you @bbc for giving me this exciting opportunity! {pic1 first day ever in Cardiff, pic2 Noor Inhayat Khan before the wig, pic3 with the wig, pic4 the set, pic5 my partners in crime-the doctor and Ada, pic6 full outfit photo shoot, pic7 dop, pic8 my Ada Lovelace and me, pic9 monitor} it looks like I’m still very excited just by looking at these behind the scenes snaps…???? • . . #doctorwho #noorinhayatkhan #britishspy #spyfall #part2 #bbc @doctorwho_bbca @bbcdoctorwho A post shared by Aurore Marion (@aurora_marion) on Jan 7, 2020 at 12: 12pm PST

In the episode, Noor parted with the Doctor alive and well, her memories of the adventure removed, so it’s unclear where this death scene would have occurred.

BBC / Ben Blackall

Historically, Noor was shot by the Nazis at Dachau concentration camp alongside other intelligence agents after being held, shackled in a prison for 10 months – however, her death was the year after the time the Doctor left her in Paris, so it’s unclear whether her execution would have been some sort of flashforward or a historical change to her life to fit the episode.

Still, we can see why the Doctor Who team decided to leave this scene on the cutting room floor. After the Doctor’s parting assurance that the fascists would never win, it might have been a bit of a downer to see those selfsame fascists gunning Noor down, as well as a slightly depressing incident to cap off the episode with…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays