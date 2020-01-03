doctor-who’s-sacha-dhawan-teases-a-‘darker’-side-to-the-master-we-haven’t-seen-before-in-series-12

Doctor Who returned with an almighty bang on New Years Day – and brought a very old enemy back along for the ride too.

Sherlock actor Sacha Dhawan was unveiled as the newest reincarnation of the Doctor’s oldest foe, the Master, in the closing moments of the episode.

All along we thought O (Dhawan) was just an old acquaintance of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and happy to help her on her mission – but it turned out the ‘spymaster’ he kept hinting at was actually the ‘spy…Master’ and he was actually the Doctor’s oldest enemy in a new form.

Now, the actor has spoken out about his surprise new role – and the darker paths we may see the Master travel down as series 12 unfolds…

‘The first feeling I had [of taking on the role] was pure terror,’ the 35-year-old told the BBC. ‘Yes the character is playful, unpredictable, dangerous, but I was keen to explore where that ‘persona’ originates from.

‘I started to uncover a much more darker, more melancholic side to the Master, which I felt hadn’t been explored before.’

The Doctor’s iconic enemy has appeared on the long-running sci-fi show intermittently since his first debut in 1971. He was last seen as a gender-swapped ‘Mistress’ played with madcap energy by the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Michelle Gomez.

Dhawan also acknowledged that ‘There was a time when actors like myself, wouldn’t even be considered for a role of this nature.’

He continued: ‘Doctor Who has always been a landmark show, but I feel it’s becoming an even more landmark show due to the stories that are being written, and the actors being cast to represent them.’

He also dropped the absolute bombshell that he ‘didn’t audition for the role,’ but equally did you see him act out that reveal? No other choice needed!

With the second half of Spyfall set to air this weekend, now is the perfect time to catch up on what happened in the first instalment – here are 5 questions we’re just dying to have answered.

The Master’s re-appearance is obviously the biggest question, and it’s fair to say after the reveal fans went into meltdown.

If you’re also not as brushed up on your Doctor Who lore as you should be, we’ve compiled an easy guide to the character and what he means to the Doctor.

Doctor Who continues 5 January at 7pm.





