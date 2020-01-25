doctor-who’s-jodie-whittaker-says-she-‘100%’-believes-in-aliens:-‘it-can’t-just-be-us’

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has said she believes in aliens, and given her job, we’re not really surprised.

The actress made her debut as the Doctor on the BBC1 show in 2017.

So far portrayed by many different stars, including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, the iconic character is a time-travelling alien from the planet Gallifrey.

‘I’m agnostic,’ Jodie said in her latest interview. ‘I’m spiritual and believe in the energy of beings. And I believe in aliens, 100%.’

Elaborating to The Guardian, she said: ‘I mean, it can’t just be us. I don’t know if we’ve had contact, but we are aliens to someone.

‘Beyond our linear time and history and galaxy, there has to be life in a way that maybe we can’t even pinpoint as life.’

Jodie’s other TV roles include the hit ITV drama Broadchurch and comedy film Adult Life Skills.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jodie talked about her experience of fame, admitting she often goes unnoticed in public.

‘I can walk down the road and no one looks twice at me,’ she said. ‘I’ve got zero presence in my real life. I can get on the bus and tube without anyone batting an eyelid. If you’ve got a hat and earphones and you stand like every other person on the tube, you just blend in.’

Speaking to The Big Issue in December about her most famous role, Jodie said: ‘I feel like I’ve been accepted as the Doctor.’

‘There was a pressure,’ she added. ‘If I’d have been a guy in this role I’d have only been representing my own casting as an individual.

‘But it felt like I could hold people back if nobody liked what I brought to the Doctor.’

