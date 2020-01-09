doctor-who-welcomes-luther-and-versailles-stars-to-series-and-teases-upcoming-mystery

Doctor Who bosses have gone and welcomed two new faces into the franchise all while teasing what’s to come in the current series.

That’s right, Versailles star Matthew McNulty and Luther actor Warren Brown will shortly be making their debut – and we can’t wait.

The episode they’re set to star in will see them faced with a mystery that threatens the entire planet, however, their roles are still yet to be revealed.

Talking about the exciting news, Matthew, who has also appeared in The Bay and Deadwater Fell, said: ‘I had such a blast filming the episode and couldn’t ask for anything more for my Doctor Who debut.’

While his co-star Warren, added: ‘I was on such a high when I got the call from my agent, then such a low when I had to keep it top secret and couldn’t tell anyone!

‘I can honestly say though it was and has been one of the most fun jobs I’ve ever had to date!’

And it seems executive producer Matt Strevens couldn’t be more elated to have the boys on board.

‘We are totally thrilled to be welcoming Matthew and Warren to the cast,’ he announced: ‘Their talent and versatility sets this action adventure alight.’

Fans of the series are convinced more Time Lords will return after a sneaky clue in the preview for series twelve, episode three.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) was left devastated at the end of episode two, when The Master (Sacha Dhawan) revealed that Gallifrey had been destroyed.

Taking a trip in the Tardis to her home planet, she came across a burnt civilisation, with it looking like the villain was telling the truth for once.

However, fans aren’t convinced after Graham O’Brien (Bradley Walsh) was spotted holding what appears to be a hypercube in the preview for the next episode, Orphan 55.

The cubes – also known as tesseracts – have been used throughout the show as a form of communication between Time Lords.

Whether or not more Time Lords will make it into the series is still unknown, but we guess we’ll find out soon.

Doctor Who returns next Sunday on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: American Horror Story renewed for three more seasons by FX

MORE: I’m a Celebrity spin-off series Extra Camp axed after 17 years





