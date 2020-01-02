doctor-who-viewers-are-all-saying-the-same-thing-about-bradley-walsh-as-bbc-fave-returns

BBC viewers were delighted to see actor and presenter Bradley Walsh back on their screens as Graham O’Brien in sci-fi drama Doctor Who.

The popular show has arrived for a new 10-part series, with actress Jodie Whittaker returning for her third season as the titular Doctor.

During last night’s (01.01.20) episode, the star swapped her trademark rainbow print T-shirt for a tuxedo in a James Bond-style opener that saw the Time Lord racing to unravel an evil plot against intelligence agents.

It’s Jodie Whittaker’s third series as the Time Lord (Credit: BBC)

But not everyone enjoyed the first installment of the new series – and many on Twitter claimed that Bradley Walsh’s character, Graham, was the only good thing about it.

One tweeted: “Thank goodness for Bradley Walsh and the last five minutes of the episode because otherwise that was a disaster.”

Only good thing is Bradley Walsh.

Another wrote: “I’ve seen [better] acting at 3am on the Horror Channel ffs. Bradley Walsh is the ONLY good thing about S11 and S12 of #DoctorWho.”

A third put: “The only good things about [showrunner Chris] Chibnall’s #DoctorWho are the theme music and Bradley Walsh.”

Ok, ok, ummmmm.

Thank goodness for Bradley Walsh and the last 5 minutes of the episode because otherwise that was a disaster.

Sacha Dhawan was ABSOLUTELY excellent also and basically saved the whole thing. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/wP8wr91Ckh — CABBAC (@OfficialCABBAC) January 1, 2020

I’ve seen shutter acting at 3am on the Horror Channel ffs.

Bradley Walsh is the ONLY good thing about S11 and S12 of #DoctorWho — Ben Williams (@getrwuegyweh) January 1, 2020

The only good things about Chibnall’s #DoctorWho are the theme music and Bradley Walsh — Hey Paulie! (@PAB190968) January 2, 2020

“Don’t think I’ve ever watched a episode and been so bored after only 15 minutes. The series hasn’t been great since Matt Smith left,” said a fourth, adding: “Only good thing is Bradley Walsh.”

Bradley’s back as Graham O’Brien (Credit: BBC)

Someone else said: “Bradley Walsh is still the best thing about #DoctorWho – he’s the heart and the humour and the soul in a sea of exposition.”

A sixth tweeted: “#DoctorWho was awful, too many characters. I like Bradley Walsh, Lenny Henry was good. Sorry but Jodie isn’t right for the role. Not a great story either.”

#doctorwho don’t think I’ve ever watched a episode and been so bored after only 15 min. The series hasn’t been great since Matt Smith left. Only good thing is Bradley Walsh. — Richard Callaghan (@RichJC1001) January 1, 2020

Bradley Walsh is still the best thing about #DoctorWho – he’s the heart and the humour and the soul in a sea of exposition. — Keir Shiels (@keirshiels) January 1, 2020

#DoctorWho was awful, too many characters. I like Bradley Walsh, Lenny Henry was good. Sorry but Jodie isn’t right for the role. Not a great story either. — Gom Schoolbag (@AlanWordley) January 1, 2020

The episode’s overnight audience was Jodie’s lowest yet as the Doctor with 4.9million viewers watching, according to figures – down from the 8.2million achieved with her main series debut in October 2018.

As reported by RadioTimes, Doctor Who was beaten by Emmerdale as New Year’s Day’s most watched show, as five million people tuned in to watch the ITV soap.

