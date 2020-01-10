doctor-who-spent-career-researching-melanoma-dies-from-the-disease-after-spotting-changes-to-a-mole-on-her-neck

A doctor who spent her career investigating the causes and treatment options for melanoma has died from the disease after noticing changes to a mole on her neck.
Dr Sharon Hutchinson, who worked as a postdoctoral melanoma researcher at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the deadly skin cancer last January.
Despite undergoing two different types of therapy, the cancer spread around her body, and she died in late December at the Highland Hospice, in Inverness, surrounded by her family.
Dr Hutchinson, 39, was investigating the role that genetics played in developing melanoma in families with a history of the disease before her diagnosis.
Before joining the UHI last summer, she helped produce treatments for thousands of cancer patients while working in the radiopharmacy department at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.
Dr Hutchinson was also previously involved in the development of drug treatments for melanoma- a disease which kills around 2,300 people in the UK each year- at Glasgow University.
Dr Antonia Pritchard, a colleague at the UHI’s Inverness Campus, described the “immense strength” it took for her to work up until the beginning of December, even though she was seriously ill.
She said: “She was very stoic. She faced it with immense strength. She was remarkable. She had major surgery and was back at work after one week. She had a tremendous work ethic when it came to her research.”
“Being an expert in this, we knew from the outset what the options were. She was a great friend, meticulous researcher and I miss her immensely. Sharon was very passionate about people getting themselves tested if they notice changes to their skin, hopefully that will be one of the outcomes from this,” Dr Prithchard added.
A funeral service for Dr Hutchinson, who lived in Wester Inshes and enjoyed mountain biking and running in her spare time, was held at Falkirk Crematorium on Thursday.
Mourners were invited to give donations to the Highland Hospice, where she was looked after during the final days before her passing.
Dr Pritchard has said she will continue to raise awareness of melanoma so people know how to spot the warning signs in order to preserve Dr Hutchinson’s legacy.
The most common symptom is the appearance of a new mole or a change in the colour or the shape of an existing one.
Experts have warned that exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight or tanning beds significantly increases the risk of developing melanoma, which is the fifth most prevalent cancer in the UK.
Cancer Research UK said the recent surge in cheap flights for weekends abroad have meant a sharp rise in risk, as they urge people to use high factor sun cream to protect themselves from harmful rays.
Having fair skin, a family history of the condition or a weak immune system are among the other risk factors.
Only around one-in-20 patients with advanced melanoma survived the disease ten years ago, with many dying within six to nine months of diagnosis.
However, tests of a new combination of immune-boosting drugs carried out by the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust last year found that 52 percent of patients survived the condition.
The breakthrough was hailed by researchers as a “huge milestone” in the battle against a disease which was once considered untreatable.
The treatment is now recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and is available on the NHS, following assessments by doctors.