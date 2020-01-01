doctor-who-series-12’s-major-reveal-explained-as-fans-are-left-shocked

Warning: Major Doctor Who spoilers ahead!

Doctor Who returned in style for the first episode of its 12th series – and to say it ended on a cliffhanger would be a bit of an understatement.

All along we thought O (Sacha Dhawan) was just an old acquaintance of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and happy to help her on her mission – but it turned out the ‘spymaster’ he kept hinting at was actually the ‘spy…Master’ and he was actually the Doctor’s oldest enemy in a newly regenerated form.

So, now The Master’s back…what does it all mean? And, while we’re at it, why is The Master so important anyway?!

Who is The Master?

The Master can be best described as The Doctor’s worst enemy and best friend all rolled into one.

Like The Doctor, The Master is also a Time Lord and the two have a storied history together that links all the way back to their childhoods on home planet Gallifrey.

Originally conceived as the Professor Moriarty to the Doctor’s Sherlock Holmes, The Master has had an intermittent presence in adventures on the long-running sci-fi show since his debut all the way back in 1971.

He’s been played by eight different actors in total, including Michelle Gomez who was cast as a gender-swapped regeneration knows as The Mistress.

Basically, The Master is one of Doctor Who’s biggest Big Bads and is up there with the Daleks and the Cybermen in terms of the threat he poses to our favourite hero.

What does this mean for The Doctor?

Well, The Master turning up is never good news. The first part of Spyfall made it very clear that the aliens trying to invade Earth are not wholly autonomous.

We thought at first they might be following Daniel Barton (Sir Lenny Henry) but if The Master is good at anything its..well…he does what he says on the tin. We don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to find out that someone else as been pulling Barton’s strings…

So, The Doctor has another enemy to fight, but the Master is not just any old enemy. He knows the Doctor well, better than perhaps anyone else in all of time and space, so whenever the two clash it always gets personal. Which leads us to…

‘Everything that you know is a lie…’

These were The Master’s parting words to The Doctor at the end of Spyfall. Obviously, this is the very beginning of the series so we’re not going to get any answers yet – but we can (and will!) speculate.

We can remember from the first trailer for series 12 that a story arc was heavily hinted at, with The Doctor saying ‘something is coming for me.’ But we can’t help but think the seeds for a bigger story were planted all the way back in Whittaker’s first series too.

In the second episode of the 11th season, the Doctor is spooked when the very ominous-looking Remnants mention ‘the Timeless Child.’

‘We see deeper though, further back,’ they said. ‘The Timeless Child… we see what’s hidden, even from yourself. The outcast, abandoned and unknown…’

Now, we don’t know about you – but this all screams Time Lord to us. The Doctor has a very tumultuous history with her own species – one that could easily turn very sour.

The old Time Lords have been a bit quiet since being saved from certain death in the 50th Anniversary Special, The Day of the Doctor – could they return as the ultimate villains of this series?

But basically, the Master is back! Get excited, we know we are.

Doctor Who continues 5 January on BBC One.





