doctor-who-series-12:-the-time-lords-and-gallifrey-explained-after-massive-episode-2-revelation

The end of Spyfall Part Two meant Doctor Who has left us on a massive cliffhanger as it was revealed that the Doctor’s (Jodie Whittaker) home planet of Gallifrey had been destroyed.

The Master (Sherlock’s Sacha Dhawan) took responsibility for the genocide, claiming to the Doctor that he just simply had to do it, with the blame lying solely at the feet of their own race, the Time Lords.

Of course, if you’re not a regular viewer of Doctor Who (or are a casual fan without an encyclopedic knowledge of its rich lore) then you might have drawn a blank at the mention of these things.

If that’s the case…don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Who are the Time Lords?

The Time Lords are the name of the Doctor’s species.

They’re unique in the Universe as they have the ability to regenerate when they reach the end of their life span, rejuvenating themselves and taking on a new body in the process.

The Time Lords have been an intermittent presence in Doctor Who over the years, not in the least because of their testy relationship with The Doctor.

What’s their history with the Doctor?

Where to begin? The entire story of Doctor Who was kicked off when the Doctor (William Hartnell) fled Gallifrey, stealing a TARDIS with his granddaughter Susan to start his adventures in time and space.

But to keep it simple, we’ll stick to the history of the rebooted series, which opened with Christopher Ecclestone’s Ninth Doctor the last Time Lord left alive after they perished in a Time War with the Daleks.

The Master’s admission that he destroyed Gallifrey seemed to shock the Doctor – but she’s being a bit hypocritical there, as at one point she herself was going to destroy Gallifrey.,

Did The Doctor actually destroy Gallifrey?

Well, yes and no. And the end of the Time War, it was revealed that the Time Lords had gone insane and wanted to destroy the whole of time and space to escape the never-ending battle.

The Doctor that we were introduced to after the Time War admitted many times that he had destroyed his own species, but it was a bit of a cop-out since Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor simply sealed Gallifrey away in its own pocket universe instead of committing genocide.

What does the Timeless Child mean?

The Master wouldn’t divulge any details as to why he did what he did – but the answer clearly lies in the mystery of the Timeless Child.

As we correctly predicted last week This was hinted at all the way back in the second episode of Whittaker’s first season, where the Doctor is spooked when the very ominous-looking Remnants mention ‘the Timeless Child.’

‘We see deeper though, further back,’ they said. ‘The Timeless Child… we see what’s hidden, even from yourself. The outcast, abandoned and unknown…’

But what does it all mean? Are the Time Lords actually all they seem – or is there something dark at the heart of their origins?

Doctor Who returns next Sunday on BBC One.





