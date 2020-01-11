doctor-who-series-12:-the-inbetweeners-star-james-buckley-on-‘honour’-of-role-as-he-sports-green-hair-in-episode-3

The Inbetweeners star James Buckley has revealed that it was an ‘honour’ to guest star in the newest episode of Doctor Who.

The 32-year-old actor will be playing Nevi in the third episode of the long-running sci-fi show’s 12th season, entitled Orphan-55.

On joining the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and the TARDIS team of Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) on their latest adventure, James exclaimed: ‘Without sounding dramatic, it’s an honour really. So many great people have been involved in the show.

‘I want to be involved in things that people support like they do a sports team, where something is so loved by so many people.’

Apparently, hanging out with the Doctor can be quite fun as well.

‘Hanging about with the guys was an absolute pleasure,’ James continued. ‘Really lovely people.

‘Nice people to be around which is what I want to spend my time doing in my life. It made the whole experience great.’

And it seems like we’re all in for a great experience as Orphan-55 airs tomorrow evening.

An official synopsis of the episode reads: ‘ “Deadlocked room with its own armory – don’t tell me, honeymoon suite.”

‘The Doctor and friends discover the luxury resort where she and her friends are holidaying is hiding a number of deadly secrets. What are the ferocious monsters attacking Tranquillity Spa?’

The BBC’s flagship fantasy show has also announced two more guest stars for the 12th run of episodes as it welcomes the stars of Luther and Deadwater Fell to adventures in time and space.

Fans are still scratching their heads over the ending of the Doctor’s two-part comeback Spyfall, which ended in epic fashion as The Master (Sacha Dhawan) revealed he had basically committed genocide and destroyed the planet Gallifrey, home of the Time Lords.

Some eagle-eyed viewers, however, are convinced they’ve spotted a clue in the trailer for the new episode that the Doctor’s people are actually still alive. Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out…

Doctor Who continues this Sunday at 7.10pm on BBC One.





