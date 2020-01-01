doctor-who-series-12-leaves-fans-in-shock-over-major-reveal-and-cliffhanger

Warning: Doctor Who spoilers ahead!

Doctor Who returned in style for the first episode of its 12th series – and to say it ended on a cliffhanger would be a bit of an understatement.

All along we thought O (Sacha Dhawan) was just an old acquaintance of the Doctor and happy to help her on her mission – but it turned out the ‘spymaster’ he kept hinting at was actually the ‘spy…Master’ and he was the Doctor’s oldest enemy in a newly regenerated form.

For dedicated fans of the long-running sci-fi show, this is absolutely huge. The Master is one of the most iconic villains in Doctor Who history and is the closest thing The Doctor has to both an arch-enemy and a best friend.

The reveal was expertly paced, with Dhawan (whose casting and presence in the episode wasn’t announced beforehand) bursting into a fit of maniacal laughter that recalled the chaotic energy of both Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight and Andrew Scott’s Moriarty in Sherlock.

Ever since its re-boot in 2005, The Master has been an intermittent presence in The Doctor’s adventures. He was first played by Derek Jacobi and John Simm in the third series, before a gender-swapped Mistress debuted, played by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Michelle Gomez.

The last we saw of The Master, the character seemed to be dead for good, as both Gomez and Simm returned in Peter Capaldi’s final series in the TARDIS, offing each other in the process.

We obviously have many, many questions about what we’ve just seen but our main concern right now is that The Doctor and her friends have no way to escape an airplane that’s currently crashing.

Oh, The Master is back too. They should probably sort that one out.

Taking to social media after the reveal (which was, we’re happy to say, a genuine, shocking surprise) Doctor Who fans up and down the country were all..well…going a bit nuts.

