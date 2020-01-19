Doctor Who series 12: Five huge questions we have after episode 4 – from the fate of the Skithra to Gallifrey reference

Doctor Who went all the way back to 1903 tonight on an adventure with noted scientist and inventor Nikola Tesla (played by ER’s Goran Višnjić).

In our review of the episode, we called it a middling historical romp which was missing Tesla’s signature spark – but that still doesn’t mean we don’t have questions that need answering!

Unlike the plot-heavy two-parter or even the more subtle Orphan 55, Night of Terror was a decidedly stand-alone adventure, with no real connection to the series’ established over-arching plotline concerning Gallifrey and the Timeless Child.

There are, however, a few nuggets of information we would like to dig out…

1. Did the Skithra survive?

The Skithra – a scavenger race of scorpion-esque aliens – were the main villains for the episode lead by their fearsome Queen (Anjli Mohindra). In stark contrast to the inventions of Tesla, the Skithra were ‘parasites’ as the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) said that stole other people’s brilliance. Whilst it looked like the hive was destroyed at the end of the episode, was it just us or it did seem like the Skithra ship handily fled before it was destroyed entirely?

2. Can the Tardis team ever go back to normal?

One of the most interesting parallels of the episode that was never really fully addressed was the similarities between the Doctor and the famous inventor. Tesla’s assistant Dorothy bonded with Ryan over the fact that they had both been shown extraordinary things and now could not go back to living a normal life. Which only got us thinking – could the Tardis team cope with a return to reality? As the debut episode showed, Yaz is on her last warning at work and Ryan has kept distance from his friends, we don’t like their chances if their travels in the Tardis ended suddenly.

3. Should the Doctor have wiped Eddison’s memory?

Bit of an obvious one, here, but if you have a man like Thomas Eddison who made a career of profiting off other people’s ideas – wouldn’t you wipe his memory after showing him the inside of your time travelling machine? No? Just us?

4. What was the Skithra’s actual plan?

We didn’t actually find out what the Skithra wanted beyond Tesla fixing their ship, or how they ended up stranded on Earth in the first place, let alone what their plans were once they got away. What was their end game? The destruction of the Earth seemed to come around as a last-minute gamble rather than an actual plan of attack, so we’re still no closer to knowing what they wanted. Maybe save it for a sequel?

5. Was that a reference to Gallifrey we heard?

There were no references to the over-arching plotline introduced in Spyfall this episode, where The Master (Sacha Dhawan) told the Doctor that he had ‘destroyed’ their home planet of Gallifrey. The Doctor’s reaction to the Skithra Queen’s question is clear enough a reference to this revelation – a reminder for the audience to not forget it as the series continues.

Doctor Who returns next Sunday on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Doctor Who series 12: Jodie Whittaker joins forces with Nikola Tesla to fight alien scorpions in thrilling trailer for episode 4

MORE: Doctor Who series 12: Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra on ‘bonkers’ prosthetics process for guest role in episode 4





