Doctor Who series 12: ER’s Goran Višnjić opens up on playing Nikola Tesla in new episode

The next episode of Doctor Who’s 12th season sees the Tardis gang go on an adventure with Nikola Tesla in 1903 New York.

The famous inventor will be played by ER icon Goran Višnjić, whose opened up about his role in the long-running sci-fi serial.

Goran previously played Dr. Luka Kovač in the equally long-running American medical drama, but he’s swapping scrubs for electrical currents as he battles alien scorpions alongside The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) this week.

‘Tesla was born in Croatia so I know a lot about him,’ the actor shared. ‘I’m a big fan of the show so when the question came, and especially with the character, I was like, “Okay, this is a yes and yes situation.”‘

Despite battling all kinds of medical disasters in ER and now facing off against extraterrestrial threats, Goran’s real nemesis on the show is surprising – his own moustache.

‘Well I would definitely skip a moustache [playing a character],’ he added. ‘Those things are so uncomfortable!’

Also joining in the fun tomorrow tonight will be Bodyguard star (and Sarah Jane Adventures alum!) Anjli Mohindra, who will be playing the villainous Queen Skirtha.

She recently opened up on the ‘bonkers’ prosthetics process she had to go through to transform into the character.

Anjli described it as a ‘bonkers but exhilarating process,’ but says that, actually, it helped her get into a character a lot quicker.

‘I think that makeup definitely helps with your character transformation,’ she told the BBC.

‘You feel very different, your skin feels very different and therefore, yeah, I think any piece of costume enhances performance or helps actors sort of like transcend their current reality.’

The next episode of the BBC’s flagship sci-fi serial is entitled Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror and finds Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her friends joining forces with the great inventor to stop a threat against Earth (of course).

Doctor Who airs on Sunday at 7.10 pm on BBC One.





