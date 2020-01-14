doctor-who-series-12:-bodyguard-star-anjli-mohindra-on-‘bonkers’-prosthetics-process-for-guest-role-in-episode-4

Anjli Mohindra has opened up on the ‘bonkers’ process of getting fitted for prosthetics for her role in the fourth episode of the 12th series of Doctor Who.

The Bodyguard star played Queen Skithra in the next instalment of the long-running sci-fi series, and it certainly seems as if the role as taxing, as it required extensive make-up work to transform her.

Anjli described it as a ‘bonkers but exhilarating process,’ but says that, actually, it helped her get into a character a lot quicker.

‘I think that makeup definitely helps with your character transformation,’ she told the BBC.

‘You feel very different, your skin feels very different and therefore, yeah, I think any piece of costume enhances performance or helps actors sort of like transcend their current reality.’

She added: ‘So when you’ve got that much makeup on it’s great to work with.’

Anjli also has a storied history in the Doctor Who universe – she was a main cast member in the kids TV spin-off show The Sarah Jane Adventures, where she played teen sleuth Rani. In fact, there was even a little reunion on the set with a former co-star (who completely failed to recognise her. Awkward.)

‘Bradley Walsh played Odbobb the Clown, an alien in my first ever episode of Sarah Jane years ago,’ Anjli revealed.

‘So yeah, getting to work with him again was brilliant and he didn’t actually recognise me as I was under 3 hours of prosthetics!’

She continued: ‘It was hilarious because he sort of introduced himself to me and I thought he was joking.

‘I think an entire day had passed before he said: “You’re going to have to show me a picture of what you look like because I’ll probably pass you in the street at some point and have no idea.”

‘And it was at that point that I was like, oh, he really doesn’t [recognise me], he really hasn’t twigged.’

The next episode of the BBC’s flagship sci-fi serial is entitled Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror and finds Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her friends joining forces with the great inventor to stop a threat against Earth (of course).

Still, there’s no word yet whether the new episode will answer any of the questions we still have from last week…

Doctor Who returns Sunday at 7.10pm on BBC One.





