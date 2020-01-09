doctor-who-series-12:-a-shocking-character-death-was-cut-from-jodie-whittaker’s-return-as-the-doctor-in-spyfall

Doctor Who’s Spyfall was a two-part premiere that brought us the 12th series of the long-running sci-fi show in style.
There was the world-shaking return of an infamous villain, as well as last weekend’s cliffhanger that helped to re-write the mythology of the show.
Now, it’s emerged that, if all that wasn’t enough, the serial was originally supposed to feature the death of one of the characters featured in the episode.
Actress Aurora Marion took to Instagram to reveal a dark fate that her character, World War II heroine Noor Inayat Khan, could have suffered a tragic end if the clips hadn’t ended up on the cutting room floor.
‘My first time as a period character, my first time on a show of this scale,’ Aurora shared.
‘My first death by guns onset (Noor got shot by the Nazis, not in the final cut though)…’
Viewers who caught the second part of Spyfall will remember that Noor – who joined the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) on her time-travelling duel with the Master (Sacha Dhawan) – did indeed survive the episode, when she was returned to Paris in the 40s by the Doctor.
My first time as a period character, my first time on a show of this scale, my first death by guns on set (Noor got shot by the nazis, not in the final cut though)… I feel ever so grateful to have spent a few days in Cardiff to shoot these impressive scenes and to have met all these incredible beings there.
However, history does tell us that Noon, who was the first British female spy to be sent into Nazi-occupied France, would sadly be captured and executed in Dachau concentration camp in 1944.
Fans also have a lot to think about following the cliffhanger of the two-parter, when it emerged that the Master had destroyed the Doctor’s home planet of Gallifrey and basically committed genocide by murdering their own race of Time Lords.
We have a lot of questions as to what this all means, of course, and how it ties into the much-touted reference of the mysterious Timeless Child.
But eagle-eyed fans are sure that they’ve spotted a reference in the trailer for the new episode that the Time Lords might indeed be back.
We can’t wait to see what happens next!
Doctor Who returns Sunday at 7.10pm on BBC One.
