doctor-who-series-12:-5-huge-questions-we-have-after-spyfall-part-two-from-the-master-to-the-timeless-child-reveal

After a shocking cliffhanger on New Years Day, Doctor Who returned in truly dramatic style.

As we said in our review for the episode, Spyfall Part Two was exhilarating if uneven outing for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, and even if it did answer some of the questions it raised last week, we still have a lot more that need answering,

1. Does the TARDIS team trust the Doctor?

With the Doctor AWOL for most of the episode battling the Master, the TARDIS ‘fam’ of Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) were more or less left to their own devices to stop Daniel Barton (Lenny Henry) and the outer-dimensional alien’s plan to conquer Earth.

But when the Doctor did return, however one thing became clear: the gang realised they actually knew next to nothing about their new friend.

Even when asked about her history with the Master and her home planet of Gallifrey, the Doctor was sketchy with her answers. We don’t think this bodes well for the trust in the TARDIS.

2. Where did The Master go?

Barring a major subversion of our expectations, we don’t think this is the last we saw of the Master.

The question is though, as he was lead away by Nazi soldiers, how will he get out of this one?

We’re sure he’s got it handled, however – and will turn up when the Doctor least expects him to, as always.

3. Why did The Master destroy Gallifrey?

The big revelation at the end of the episode was that the Doctor’s home planet of Gallifrey – which was being kept safe in its own pocket universe – had been destroyed.

The Master told the Doctor that it was he who had destroyed Gallifrey and their own people, the Time Lords.

The Doctor seemed shellshocked at the news – but this actually draws a very interesting line between the two enemies, since the Doctor herself destroyed Gallifrey during the Time War, to stop the insane, war-weary Time Lords from destroying the universe.

4. What did the Time Lords do?

So, what exactly did the Time Lords do to warrant their own destruction?

The Master hinted at a dark secret in their species’ past – but neglected to tell the Doctor anything more, warning her that she would have to find out on her own, ‘like I did.’

Oh, and whatever it is – it is definitely connected to the Timeless Child.

5. Who – or what – is the Timeless Child?

As we correctly predicted last week – the storyline of this season will see the Doctor uncover the secret of the Timeless Child.

This was hinted at all the way back in the second episode of Whittaker’s first season, where the Doctor is spooked when the very ominous-looking Remnants mention ‘the Timeless Child.’

‘We see deeper though, further back,’ they said. ‘The Timeless Child… we see what’s hidden, even from yourself. The outcast, abandoned and unknown…’

We’re going to take another punt now and guess that the mystery of the Timeless Child lies in the origin of the Time Lord race, or even perhaps in the Doctor’s own personal history – her first companion in the TARDIS was her granddaughter Susan, whom she left on Earth…

Doctor Who returns next Sunday on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan teases a ‘darker’ side to the Master we haven’t seen before in series 12

MORE: BBC Dracula’s final episode references one of Doctor Who’s darkest moments





