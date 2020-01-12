doctor-who:-orphan-55,-series-12-episode-3-recap:-let-down-by-false-jeopardy,-a-seriously-overstuffed-story-and-clumsy-moral-lessons

Last week saw the Doctor defeat the Master once again. But episode three, titled Orphan 55, was another misfiring episode that raised further concerns over the sci-fi franchise’s quality.
Contents
- 1 Team Tardis went on holiday
- 2 Killer creatures attacked the hotel
- 3 Ryan found love interest at last
- 4 Family drama everywhere you looked
- 5 Chase scene became an unholy mess
- 6 Pair of twists couldn’t rescue chaotic plot
- 7 Clumsy eco-message was crowbarred in
- 8 The writing was a dog’s dinner
- 9 “Timeless Child” arc was forgotten
- 10 Historical heroes next time
Team Tardis went on holiday
This episode began brightly enough, with the “fam” mopping up the Tardis after an unspecified but clearly messy incident involving a deep space squid during mating season. The mind boggles.
Gleeful Graham (Bradley Walsh) interrupted the clean-up with news that he’d collected six coupons from an intergalactic newspaper (good to see print is alive in the future), entitling them to a free holiday. “I hope you’ve packed,” said the 13th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). “They’re not just coupons. That’s a teleport cube, just activated. We’ve got about four seconds!” Luckily Graham was already wearing his Speedos.
The quartet were promptly beamed to luxury resort Tranquility Spa for two weeks of all-inclusive R&R. They were welcomed by the gimmicky-named Hyph3n (Amy Booth-Steel complete with “nice tail”), their feline “customer host”. Naturally, the resort turned out to be hiding deadly secrets. Well, it wouldn’t be much of an adventure if it wasn’t.
Killer creatures attacked the hotel
In a secret control room, resort security duo Kane (The Loch’s Laura Fraser) and Vorm (Will Austin) were alerted to a breach in the hotel’s protective “ionic membrane”. “One of them’s got in,” said boss Kane, dispatching an armed Vorm to “contain it”. One of what?
After an alarm drill, gunfire, lots of screaming and even more dodging the subject by hotel staff, we learnt that native creatures called Dregs were on the loose and killing off guests. They were refreshingly scary monsters too, considering they were patently actors in costumes – all teeth and claws, pitched somewhere between Alien and the demogorgon from Stranger Things.
What’s more, they were apex predators which had adapted to both nuclear winter and gunfire. And there were lots of them, advancing on the hotel like The Night King’s zombie army from Game of Thrones. Gulp.
Ryan found love interest at last
Whovians have been eagerly spotting signs of a nascent attraction between companions Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) but here someone new caught his eye. Eagerly helping himself to the all-inclusive freebies, Ryan managed to catch a “hopper virus” from a vending machine. This mutating red pulsating worm was neatly removed from his bloodstream by the Doctor, who left Ryan sucking his thumb until his hallucinations of flying bats passed.
While doing so, he clumsily chatted up fellow guest Bella (Gia Ré). Initially the pair lied about their jobs to impress each other, before Bella admitted she was unemployed, having been a carer for her father who’d died a month previously. She and Ryan bonded over the fact that they’d both lost parents and struck up a tentatively flirtatious friendship. However, there was more to Bella than met the eye.
Family drama everywhere you looked
While Ryan was batting his eyelashes, Yaz was playing gooseberry. She met sweet old couple Vilma (Julia Foster, veteran actress and mother of Ben Fogle, fact fans) and Benni (Col Farrell, not to be confused with Colin), interrupting Benni as he was about to propose after 46 years together.
Meanwhile, Graham encountered green-haired maintenance man Nevi (Inbetweeners star James Buckley) and his young son Sylus (Lewin Lloyd, recently seen playing Roger in His Dark Materials), who was the real mechanical genius of the family – the source of much squabbling between them.
And as if these sub-plots weren’t enough to keep an eye on, Bella soon turned out to be the long-lost daughter of Kane, who’d walked out when she was seven years old. Family squabbles at every turn didn’t help this manically plotted episode. One of these storylines would have sufficed but all three overloaded an already stuffed script.
Chase scene became an unholy mess
“Stay quiet, move fast.” The action cranked up a gear when the rag-team team boarded a transport vehicle to go outside the hotel and look for Benni, who’d been snatched by the Dregs.
However, this is where the episode lost its way. The rescue team abandoned the truck when it got stuck on some rocks and ventured out on foot. When Dregs started to close in, they returned to the truck – before deciding they needed to reach a service tunnel, so headed out on foot again.
In the process, Hyph3n and Vorm fell victim to the Dregs, while Benni’s disembodied voice (it wasn’t made clear where it was coming from) asked Vilma “Will you marry me?” (the answer was yes, naturally) before swiftly following up with “Can someone please shoot me?” (Kane coldly obliged off-camera).
Things only got more confusing as Dregs chased our heroes down a tunnel, through a nest, up some stairs and back into the hotel complex, with characters periodically sacrificing themselves along the way. False jeopardy was introduced, seemingly at random. Oxygen is running out! So is power! The teleport is broken! We need fuel! We’ve got fuel! Oops, it’s the wrong kind of fuel!
Embittered Bella then went rogue, snatching a gun and revealing that she’d planted bombs all over the hotel as revenge against Kane. It was as if writer Ed Hime couldn’t come up with a single source of tension, so threw in a whole load and hoped something stuck. The result felt more like an episode of Primeval than dear old Doctor Who.
Pair of twists couldn’t rescue chaotic plot
Amid all this narrative pandemonium, there were two decent plot twists. First we discovered that Tranquility Spa was a “fake-cation”. The Frank Gehry-esque hotel building and swimming pool were real but everything beyond was a projection inside the walls of a dome.
This was because outside was a hostile planet called “Orphan 55”, which had been rendered uninhabitable by radiation – except for the Dregs, who had evolved to survive in the toxic atmosphere.
Then Graham and Yaz spotted an old sign in the service tunnel. “That looks like Russian,” said Graham and the Doctor reluctantly admitted that it was. They were down an old Siberian underground station. Yes, the dead planet was Earth in the future and the Dregs were mutated human survivors of a nuclear apocalypse. It was a Planet of the Apes-style head-spinner but too little, too late.
Clumsy eco-message was crowbarred in
Politically correct preaching has become a bugbear of Doctor Who’s critics and before the credits rolled, it duly arrived.
The Doctor accessed the Dregs’ memories to learn how Earth got into this desolate state. Cue a dystopian montage of climate change, food shortages, mass migration and nuclear war. “The people who used to live on this planet could have changed but they didn’t and lost everything,” said the Time Lord.
Back in the Tardis, she drove the message home about how this was only one possible future and it’s up to us whether it comes to pass. “In your time, humanity is arguing about the washing-up while the house burns down,” ranted the Doctor. “Unless people face facts and change, catastrophe is coming.”
Just in case anyone had missed the moral, she then added: “People can save planets or wreck them – that’s the choice.” Please stop sermonising. I think we all get the idea.
The writing was a dog’s dinner
The overwhelming feeling here, apart from disappointment, was that there was far too much going on. Ideas were touched upon but not developed. Ruling elites. Terra-forming. Armageddon. All were mentioned briefly, then tossed away.
Doctor Who has always had a tendency towards corridor chases and the Doctor spouting exposition, but here it reached preposterous proportions due to a plot which was so overcomplicated when it should have been straightforward. Narrative clarity was badly needed.
Far too many family dynamics were introduced at breakneck pace, meaning we weren’t emotionally invested in them. The Vilma-and-Benni thread ended on a shockingly dark note, while Ryan’s thumb-sucking farewell to Bella felt saccharine and his subsequent shellshock unearned.
Characters were sketchily drawn with muddled motivations. Kane initially seemed to be a security guard, then morphed into a dastardly property developer and finally a kickass action heroine. And would Bella really blow up an entire resort just to get her own back on her mother for abandoning her?
There were some snappy one-liners – including “If I had crayons and half a can of Spam, I could build you from scratch” and “It breathes in carbon monoxide and breathes out oxygen, like a really angry tree” – but the wider picture was a shambles.
“Timeless Child” arc was forgotten
Last week’s episode saw revelations about the destruction of the Time Lords’ home planet of Gallifrey and more mention of the mysterious “Timeless Child”, strongly suggesting this would become an over-arching theme of the series. However, it wasn’t mentioned at all this time.
The “Orphan” in the episode’s title led some fans to speculate about a connection. There was a fleeting reference to the Doctor being in a “mardy mood” during the opening scene. Otherwise, no sign. Another reason why this episode felt scrappy and underpolished.
Historical heroes next time
Next Sunday, “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” sees the Tardis land in New York during the Gilded Age for a period romp doubtless featuring electricity and aliens. See you back here to discuss whether coming back down to Earth coincides with an improvement. Let’s hope for something more high-voltage.