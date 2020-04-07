doctor-who:-how-doctor-who-brought-john-borrowman’s-captain-jack-back-to-the-tardis?

Long time fans of Doctor Who had a major surprise on January 26 when fan-favorite Captain Jack Harkness returned to issue a warning to the 12th Doctor Who about a “lone Cyberman.”

Fans cannot be more overjoyed by this surprise. It’s been about 10yrs since they last saw John Borrowman’s Captain Jack in his own spin-off series, Touchwood, from 2006-2011. Its been years since the actor John Borrowman was campaigning for Captain Jack to return to Doctor Who. Finally, the makers made that happen!

What Fans Have To Say About The Return

His amazing and absolutely unexpected return made the internet go crazy. Twitter went wild, and Whovians(Doctor Who fans) partied like never before. Many questions raised as Will Captain Jack return later on the series to meet Doctor Who? They also wanted to know Whether John Borrowman meet Jodie Whittaker on the set or not?

“I mean if ever ask Jack back, as I said, I’ll come back at the drop of a hat, ” John Borrowman said RadioTimes.com of any future hopes of returning again. He continued, “Hopefully, I’ll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That would be incredible.” John filmed his cameo in Wales in total secrecy, and he admitted that he told only a handful of people about it. He shared that he was very happy after seeing the reaction from fans and how much they admired & loved the character of Captain Jack.

All About Captain Jack Harkness

Captain Jack Harkness is a fictional character in Doctor Who & its spin-off series, Touchwood. The character first appeared in the 2005 Doctor Who episode”The Empty Child” and stayed as a companion to Doctor Who for the first series. After that, he became the central character in the adult-themed Touchwood, which aired from 2006-2011.