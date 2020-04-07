doctor-who:-how-doctor-who-bought-john-barrowman’s-captain-jack-harkness-back-to-the-tardis?-are-we-getting-the-same-jack-back?-latest-updates!

Is there anybody who doesn’t remember the Doctor Who series who first started in 1963. The series renewed again, and it came with many leads and supporting cast. Doctor Who is a British science-fiction which was produced by BBC in 1963 first.

This series explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship which is known as the TARDIS. The series now is most famous for one character, and that is Jack Harkness. Everyone remembered this character and wanted it back, and that’s what happened. Even the actor who is playing the role of Jack Harkness is happy to be back. The series was created by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, and Donald Wilson.

John Barrowman as Jack Harkness

Who is Jack Harkness?

Jack Harkness is a fictional character of the series Doctor Who, that is a more conventional action hero played by the actor John Barrowman. He appeared recently in the series called The Fugitive of The Judoon (2020). He appeared in this series for the episode 5 in series 12. The return of Jack Harkness has expressed through Cris that his favorite character Jack Harkness is back now.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, John Barrowman said: ” It feels absolutely amazing, I’ve always been holding the torch to eventually bring Jack back because I know that the fanbase and the Whovians(fans of Doctor Who series) around the world have him.”

Are we getting the same Jack Harkness back?

The fans always wanted Jack Harkness back with the same actor, that is, John Barrowman and the Barrowman wanted the same thing. It’s been a while that we haven’t seen Jack Harkness except for the appearance on Sunday’s Fugitive of the Judoon.

Now the question here arises that are we getting the same Jack back? Well, it is good news for the fan that we are getting him back the same. John Barrowman said in an interview that “Jack is the same guy you all know. He is as humorous, sassy, and determined as he was before.”

John Barrowman from Torchwood

So we can’t do anything except wait for our favorite Jack to be back. But the wait will definitely be worth it!