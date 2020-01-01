doctor-who-fans-spot-strange-torchwood-link-in-series-12-episode-1

Warning: Doctor Who Series 12 spoilers ahead!

Doctor Who fans have been left questioning everything after the latest episode’s references to its sister show Torchwood.

How else would we start 2020 other than with a good old touch of nostalgia?

In the action-packed first episode of series 12, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) was faced with saving the planet once again, with fans being treated to some cracking cameos, including Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry.

However, some fans are fixated on a weird link to Torchwood in the form of the creepy villain’s voice, which many have pointed out is incredibly similar to the 456 from the Children Of Earth series.

For those who don’t know, the 456 was an alien race that used human children as a kind of drug hit, attaching themselves to them over a life support unit. Creepy stuff.

While the ambassador of the species was seemingly killed off in the series, the rest of them simply retreated from Earth, meaning they could theoretically return.

It would definitely be a pretty niche reference but certainly not beyond Who writers.

And the references didn’t end there, with Stephen’s character C actually mentioning the team of alien hunters headed up by Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman).

‘MI6 has never countenanced the possibility of extraterrestrial life,’ he said. ‘The country has other organisations that deal with all that, Unit, even Torchwood.’

‘They’re all gone, C you took your eye off the horizon,’ the Doctor replied.

Consider us intrigued.

Meanwhile, the end of the episode left fans in shock when it was revealed that new character O (Sacha Dhawan) wasn’t actually just an acquaintance of the Doctor’s, but her old enemy The Master.

Previously played by the likes of Derek Jacobi and John Simm before a gender-swapped version in the form of Michelle Gomez appeared on screen, The Master is one of the most iconic villains in the series – so this is big for Who fans.

And, of course, we were left on a cliffhanger with our faves facing certain death.

We’ve missed this!

Doctor Who returns Sunday at 7pm on BBC One.





